June 29, 2026 7:37 PM हिंदी

India, Greece explore opportunities to deepen collaboration in manufacturing, emerging tech

India, Greece explore opportunities to deepen collaboration in manufacturing, emerging tech

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said he had a productive meeting with Takis Theodorikakos, Minister of Development of Greece, to strengthen the India-Greece economic partnership.

“We also explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in manufacturing, start-ups, and emerging technologies for the shared prosperity of both nations,” Goyal posted on X.

“Discussed strengthening the India-Greece economic partnership through greater trade, investment, industrial cooperation, and resilient supply chains,” the minister added.

Goyal is leading a high-level Indian business delegation to Greece, with a focus on expanding bilateral trade and investment flows as well as strategic economic collaboration, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

During the visit to Greece, the delegation will participate in presentations and startup pitches at The Athens Startup Business Incubator (THEA), providing a platform to showcase next-generation enterprises and promote cross-border innovation partnerships.

The delegation will also hold focused roundtable discussions with Indian and Greek industry leaders at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI). The discussions will cover key sectors, including infrastructure, digitalisation and defence, and food and agriculture, with a view to identifying new avenues for collaboration and strengthening private-sector partnerships.

The visit will conclude with interactions involving key business and institutional stakeholders aimed at deepening industry partnerships and expanding bilateral trade linkages, according to an official statement.

The minister successfully concluded his three-day visit to the United Kingdom last week, with the ‘India–UK: Partners in Progress Business Plenary’ held in London.

The engagement reaffirmed the strong momentum in bilateral economic relations, with leading industry stakeholders from both countries expressing firm support for the proposed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a transformative framework for deepening trade and investment ties.

“The minister’s engagements in the United Kingdom, followed by the ongoing visit to Greece, reflect the Indian government's continued commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthening global economic partnerships, fostering innovation-led growth, and advancing India's trade and investment diplomacy in key international markets,” the statement said.

--IANS

na/

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