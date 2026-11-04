November 04, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

India-Germany relationship now deeper and more diverse than ever: German Envoy

India-Germany relationship now deeper and more diverse than ever: German Envoy

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) India-Germany relations are entering a new phase of deeper engagement, with both countries expanding cooperation across trade, investment, energy and strategic sectors, German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck said on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of an event marking the 20th anniversary of the Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF) here, Wieck said the bilateral relationship has evolved significantly over the years and is now living up to, and even surpassing, the expectations associated with the strategic partnership between the two nations.

"We have just celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany, and we have had a strategic partnership for 26 years. I think we are now living up to the expectations of this strategic partnership and going beyond them," he said.

The ambassador highlighted the growing momentum in economic ties and said the proposed India-EU free trade agreement could prove transformative for bilateral commerce.

According to Wieck, the agreement, expected to be signed by the end of this year and come into force in the first half of next year, would reduce tariffs on a range of industrial products and some agricultural goods.

"The EU free trade agreement, which is to be signed at the end of this year and is expected to enter into force in the first half of next year, will be a game changer for our bilateral trade and investment partnership. It will reduce tariffs on many industrial products and, partially, on agricultural products. I think we have the potential to integrate our supply chains," Wieck mentioned.

Wieck also underlined Germany's long-standing support for India's clean-energy ambitions.

Referring to the Indo-German Energy Forum, he said the platform was established to support India's transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy and has played an important role in advancing cooperation in the sector over the past two decades.

--IANS

pk

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