India eyes US Southeast for trade expansion

Washington, April 25 (IANS) India is stepping up engagement with the US Southeast as a strategic hub for trade and investment, with officials and industry leaders highlighting Atlanta’s logistics strength at a business roundtable.

The April 23 meeting, hosted by the Consulate General of India in Atlanta in partnership with the US-India Business Council, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Metro Atlanta Chamber, brought together senior leaders from government, industry and academia.

The roundtable, themed “Growing the Southern Gateway: Expanding Economic Ties Between Georgia and India,” focused on strengthening bilateral economic collaboration and expanding commercial linkages.

Participants said the Southeast, anchored by Atlanta’s global logistics ecosystem, is emerging as a key driver of India–US economic engagement. They pointed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and connectivity to the Port of Savannah as critical assets enabling Indian companies to access North American markets.

Indian-American investment in the region has exceeded $12 billion, with Indian firms maintaining a strong presence across technology and manufacturing sectors. Participants said this reflects the growing depth and diversification of commercial ties.

Consul General Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan opened the session and highlighted the Consulate’s focus on advancing partnerships across trade, technology and investment. Ambassador (Retd.) Atul Keshap, President of USIBC, emphasised the importance of state-level engagement in strengthening the bilateral economic corridor.

Representatives from FICCI and the Metro Atlanta Chamber stressed the role of institutional partnerships in improving business connectivity and policy dialogue.

The discussion brought together stakeholders from federal and state governments, financial institutions, technology firms, logistics providers and academia. Talks centred on priority sectors including logistics, advanced manufacturing, technology and energy.

Participants also examined evolving global trade dynamics and stressed the need for resilient supply chains. They highlighted the importance of leveraging the Southeast’s strengths as a manufacturing and logistics hub and expanding collaboration in emerging technologies.

There were calls to improve market access for small and medium enterprises and to strengthen mechanisms for business matchmaking and investment facilitation. Participants also expressed strong interest in deepening cooperation in digital innovation, clean energy and next-generation supply chains.

A presentation on the India–USA Trade Facilitation Portal outlined its role in connecting verified exporters and importers and enabling seamless business-to-business engagement across sectors.

The event also featured millet-based dishes, reflecting India’s emphasis on sustainable and nutritious food systems and its push to promote millets as part of global dietary diversification.

Officials said the Consulate’s ongoing focus on the “3Ts” — trade, technology and tourism — across the Southeastern United States is helping drive such initiatives, aligned with the shared goal of scaling India–US bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

The Consulate said it would continue working closely with partners across government and industry to build on the momentum from the roundtable. It said the discussions are expected to translate into tangible collaborations, further reinforcing Atlanta’s position as a key hub in the India–US economic corridor.

--IANS

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