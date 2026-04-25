Nora Fatehi opens up about quitting football after injury, calls it ‘tough phase’ in her life

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Nora Fatehi jogged down memory lane and recalled her love for football. The Bollywood dancing diva recalled how, after an injury when she was 11, she stopped playing and called it a “tough phase” in her life.

Sharing a handful of images of her practicing her football skills with the help of a coach, Nora revealed that her love for the sport was brought out again.

“2017 throwback! I was going through my football content and came across this moment Shoutout to my coach @govi.henriksen our sessions were amazing! You brought out my childhood love for football again!” Nora wrote in the caption.

“After my injury when I was 11 I stopped playing but you motivated me and got me through a very tough phase in my life! You helped me become physically and emotionally stronger! Our love for football brought us closer! Thank you for being kind and giving me this experience,” she concluded.

The 34-year-old actress made her acting debut with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014.

Nora shot to fame with her work in Telugu films for her special appearance songs in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

The actress was seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2015 hosted by Salman Khan. In 2016, she participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Nora appeared in the Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate where she was featured in the recreated version of the song "Dilbar".

She has since played supporting parts in Hindi films Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India. She has also judged television shows Dance Deewane Juniors and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

--IANS

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