Shriya Pilgaonkar shares throwback of mother Supriya Pilgaonkar from pregnancy days: It all started here

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar gave her fans a beautiful glimpse into the past as she celebrated her mother Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthday on April 25.

Taking to her social media account, Shriya shared a rare and unseen photograph from Supriya’s pregnancy days, stating that ‘it all began from here’.

In one of the pictures, the mother-daughter duo is seen sharing a warm hug. The text on th picture reads, “Baby and the mother. Who is who. Happiest birthday my darling.”

Another throwback picture shared by Shriya takes fans a lot back in time. The vintage photograph shows a young and pregnant Supriya seated while a family member performs a traditional ritual that is performed during her pregnancy.

Over the picture, Shriya wrote, “It all started here. In those days this is how pregnancy pictures looked like”

Talking about Supriya Pilgaonkar, the actress is a celebrated name in Indian television and cinema, who turns 67 today.

She has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost 5 decades and is known for her versatile performances across Hindi and Marathi projects.

Talking about Shriya Pilgaonkar, the actress is the daughter of veteran actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, and has carved her own space in films and web series with notable performances in projects like Mirzapur and The Broken News.

On the professional front, Shriya will next be seen in Haiwaan by director of the film Priyadarshan.

For the uninitiated, the film went on floors in August last year, and marks the reunion of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years.

Shriya made her acting debut with the Marathi film Ekulti Ek in 2013 directed by her father, for which she earned the Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Debut.

Following her Hindi film debut with Fan, Shriya also featured in other projects like Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, The Broken News, and Taaza Khabar. For Guilty Minds and the film Ishq-e-Nadaan.

–IANS

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