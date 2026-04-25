Paintal takes a sarcastic dig at social media fame: Just increase followers, no need to act well

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Paintal has taken a subtle yet sharp dig at the current obsession with social media followers, and stated how how the mere number is now often overshadowing real craft in today’s entertainment world.

In a video shared by actor Manmeet Singh on his social media account, he is seen engaging in a light-hearted yet thought-provoking conversation with Paintal. The exchange begins with Manmeet enacting and asking if Paintal is an actor.

“Sir, are you an actor? I’ve seen you on Instagram,” asks Manmeet.

To which Paintal says “No, I’m not. I don’t have any followers on Instagram, that’s why I’m not an actor.”

To this, Manmeet continues humorously, and asks if that means one needs to increase followers to be considered an actor.

Paintal, in a satirical tone, responds with a nod and folded hands, implying that in today’s times, social media presence and reach matters more than acting skills and real-life reach.

“Does that mean I’ll have to increase my followers?,” asks Manmeet.

“Just increase your followers, you don’t have to act well,” says Paintal sarcastically.

In the end, the actor is heard suggesting to pray to god for lots of followers.

Talking about Paintal, the actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 5 decades now, and is currently in his late 70s.

He has featured in many memorable films such as “Sholay”, “Namak Halaal”, “Satte Pe Satta”, “Jawani Diwani”, “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke”, “Aaj Ka Arjun” and many more.

Apart from films, Paintal has also appeared in television shows, including “Ishqbaaaz”.

Recently, he he has been associated with Mukesh Khanna’s YouTube project in the capacity of an actor.

Talking about Manmeet Singh, the actor is best known for his movies like “Kyaa Kool Hai Hum”, “Masti”, “Shootout at Lokhandwala”, “Housefull” and others.

–IANS

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