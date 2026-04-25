Soori's 'Mandaadi' shooting wrapped!

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) The makers of director Mathimaran Pugazhendi's much-anticipated upcoming action entertainer 'Mandaadi', featuring actor Soori in the lead, have now announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

R S Infotainment, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "And it’s a wrap for #Mandaadi! - What a journey this has been — a grand sea-based action drama, now onto the next phase !!! #Mandaadi."

The makers, on the occasion, also released a video that showed how the cast and the crew had suffered injuries while making the film that has been predominantly shot at sea.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as Soori has performed all the high risk stunts that were shot on sea for the film himself.

For the unaware, the film is expected to emerge as a significant milestone in Soori’s career as it stands as the biggest and most ambitious project he has undertaken to date.

The film presents him in a powerful, performance-driven role, backed by a strong narrative and an intense physical transformation. This project marks a defining phase in his journey, showcasing him in a scale and space not seen before.

Sources point out that one of the film’s major strengths lies in Soori’s extraordinary physical commitment.

The actor has personally performed all the high-risk action sequences set in the sea, without the use of body doubles.

Sources in the know had told IANS that for the extensive sailboat racing portions, Soori underwent rigorous training and hands-on preparation over several months, mastering the physical and technical demands of the sport. This dedication, they said, had added authenticity and emotional weight to the film, significantly enhancing its realism and cinematic impact.

'Mandaadi' is being positioned as a pan-Indian release, slated to hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi in the summer of 2026. With its universal theme, rooted emotions, and large-scale storytelling, the film aims to connect with audiences across regions and languages.

A major highlight of the film would be its sailboat racing sequences. These will form the core visual and emotional backbone of the narrative. Designed as a high-adrenaline cinematic experience, these sequences promise a never-before-seen spectacle for Indian audiences. The scale, intensity, and technical finesse of these portions are expected to work in favour of the film.

To realise this vision, the makers had collaborated with international action specialists and employed advanced filming technologies and global-standard sports camera equipment.

The action design has been helmed by renowned stunt choreographer Peter Hein, who worked on the project for nearly 60 days. The overall production, sources say, has been mounted on a substantial budget of approximately ₹75 crores.

The film boasts a strong technical team. Music for the film has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Cinematography is by S.R. Kathir, known for his realistic and visually striking frames. Production design is by D.R.K. Kiran, while editing is by Pradeep E. Ragav. Action choreography is by Peter Hein, sound design by Prathap, and visual effects by R. Harihara Suthan.

--IANS

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