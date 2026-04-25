Zarina Wahab shares rare picture posing with son Sooraj Pancholi

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Zarina Wahab has shared a rare picture posing with her actor-son Sooraj Pancholi, ahead of their travel.

Zarina shared a heartwarming picture on Instagram with her son Sooraj, where the two are seen standing close as he lovingly embraces her. The mother-son duo can be seen holding their boarding passes, hinting at an upcoming journey together.

The veteran star did not drop any details about their travel and also omitted adding a caption to the picture.

Sooraj took to the comment section and dropped a string of heart emojis for the picture she had posted.

Talking about the 35-year-old actor, Sooraj, who is the son of actor Aditya Pancholi, made a comeback with the historical action film Kesari Veer after a four-year hiatus in 2025. Directed by Prince Dhiman, the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi and Akanksha Sharma.

Kesari Veer follows the story of Rajput warrior Hamirji Gohil, who fought against the Tughlaq empire to protect the Somnath Temple from destruction.

Sooraj was an assistant director on films such as Guzaarish by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger. In 2015, he made his acting debut in the romantic action film Hero alongside Athiya Shetty. The film is a remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster film of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff.

He then appeared in Satellite Shankar, released in 2019. Directed by Irfan Kamal, the film stars Sooraj Pancholi and Megha Akash. It is based on the lives of Indian soldiers and tells the story of their adventures.

After Satellite Shankar, Sooraj was seen in Time to Dance and followed the story of an injured ballroom dancer who gets her hopes up when she meets the perfect dance partner. Overcoming her painful past, she strives to succeed without losing her heart to her new teammate.

Meanwhile, Zarina is known for her work in Chitchor, Gopal Krishna, Madanolsavam, Chamaram, Palangal and Adaminte Makan Abu. She was last seen in Dacoit: A Love Story starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.

--IANS

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