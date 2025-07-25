July 25, 2025 6:29 PM हिंदी

India, EU trade deal next after India-UK FTA, 12 rounds done: Centre

India, EU trade deal next after India-UK FTA, 12 rounds done: Centre

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) After the successful completion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), all eyes on the trade pact with the European Union (EU) and the Centre on Friday said that India and the EU have been negotiating an FTA since June 2022, and 12 rounds of the negotiations have been completed, with the last being in July 2025.

The merchandise exports to the European Union have shown an upward trend over the last five years, increasing from $41.36 billion in FY 2020-21 to $75.76 billion in FY 2024-25, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

India and the EU are aiming to reach an agreement on a free trade deal by the end of 2025.

Similarly, the merchandise export to the US has also shown an upward trend over the last five years, increasing from $51.6 billion in FY 2020-21 to $86.5 billion in FY 2024-25, informed the minister.

India has signed a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CEPA) with the UK, after successful conclusion of negotiations.

The coming months will be crucial for India’s global trade relations, as the government intensifies negotiations with major partners such as the EU and the ASEAN bloc.

On the India-EU trade talks, both sides have exchanged their market access offers for goods and services. Some parts of the deal, known as ‘chapters,’ have been finalised, while discussions continue on the issues where both sides differ. The next round of talks is expected to take place in India in the first week of September, according to the government.

Both sides have also agreed to first conclude an interim version to fast-track the process.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said last month that the proposed comprehensive and meaningful India-EU FTA underscores the collective commitment to forging stronger economic ties and a future of inclusive growth.

Addressing the India-Sweden High-Level Trade and Investment Policy Forum in his Stockholm visit, in the presence of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprises and leading Swedish and Indian businesses, the minister discussed the immense potential for collaboration between the two sides.

--IANS

na/vd

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flags off mobile medical vans for tribal districts

CM Bhupendra Patel flags off mobile medical vans for Gujarat's tribal districts

He will become PM again in 2029: BJP as PM Modi becomes India’s second-longest serving Prime Minister

He will return to power again in 2029: BJP on PM Modi becoming India's second-longest serving PM

Kamal Haasan promises to 'strive to be the voice of Tamil Nadu in Delhi 'as a Rajya Sabha MP

Kamal Haasan promises to 'strive to be the voice of Tamil Nadu in Delhi 'as a Rajya Sabha MP

Saputara Monsoon festival to begin from tomorrow

Saputara Monsoon festival to begin from tomorrow

'Bigg Boss 19' announced with a new logo- 'countdown begins'

'Bigg Boss 19' announced with a new logo- 'countdown begins'

Relations recalibrated on India's terms, Maldives accords memorable welcome to PM Modi

Relations recalibrated on India's terms, Maldives accords memorable welcome to PM Modi

Veda Krishnamurthy announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Veda Krishnamurthy announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Italian leaders spotlight deepening ties with India, strategic role of IMEC

Italian leaders spotlight deepening ties with India, strategic role of IMEC

Sukesh Chandrashekar announces a lucky draw for Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Dum Dum' song

Sukesh Chandrashekar announces a lucky draw for Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Dum Dum' song

Gujarat: 185 Pakistani refugees granted Indian citizenship in Rajkot

185 Pakistani refugees granted Indian citizenship in Gujrat's Rajkot