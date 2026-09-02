India, Ethiopia discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) India and Ethiopia on Wednesday discussed ways to further strengthen defence cooperation, including training, defence industry collaboration and UN Peacekeeping operations.

The discussions were held during a meeting between the Charge d'Affaires at the Ethiopian Embassy in New Delhi, Nebiyu Tedla and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Amitabh Prasad, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"They discussed avenues to further strengthen India-Ethiopia defence cooperation, including training, defence industry collaboration and UN Peacekeeping, with focus on new and emerging areas," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali and his Prosperity Party on their decisive victory in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections.

“Heartiest congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and the Prosperity Party for a decisive victory in the Ethiopian parliamentary elections,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“India greatly cherishes its historic, multifaceted and deep-rooted ties with Ethiopia. I fondly recall my visit to Ethiopia last year and look forward to working closely together to further strengthen our Strategic Partnership and the bonds of friendship between our peoples,” he added.

In response, Abiy Ahmed Ali thanked PM Modi for his wishes on his election triumph and stated that he looked forward to building on the Strategic Partnership.

Describing the Prime Minister as a "trusted friend and elder brother", PM Abiy Ahmed Ali said PM Modi's historic mandate speaks to the enduring democratic strength of the world's largest democracy.

"Thank you, Your Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi, trusted friend and elder brother whose historic mandate speaks to the enduring democratic strength of the world's largest democracy. Ethiopia and India share bonds rooted in history, partnership, and shared ambition for our peoples. We look forward to building on our Strategic Partnership and continuing this journey together! Namaste," Abiy Ahmed Ali posted on X.

In December last year, PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Ethiopia. During the visit, PM Modi held talks with Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali, addressed the joint session of Parliament and visited the Adwa Museum. PM Modi was also conferred with Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia'.

--IANS

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