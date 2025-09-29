September 29, 2025 4:31 AM हिंदी

India erupts in celebrations as Men in Blue clinch Asia Cup 2025

India erupts in celebrations as Men in Blue clinch Asia Cup 2025 with five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final in Dubai on Sunday night. IANS Photos

Dubai/New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The entire nation erupted in joy on Sunday night as Team India secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to lift the Asia Cup 2025, marking their ninth triumph in the Continental tournament.

Across cities, towns, and villages, fans celebrated the historic win with chants, fireworks, and social media was buzzing with excitement.

The final, played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, lived up to the intense India-Pakistan rivalry.

Pakistan started strongly, reaching 113/1 in 12.4 overs, powered by half-centuries from Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46). However, India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul, triggered a dramatic collapse, with nine wickets falling for just 33 runs, restricting Pakistan to 146 in 19.1 overs.

Chasing the total, India initially struggled as top-order batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma failed to fire. Tilak Varma rose to the occasion, scoring an unbeaten 69, while Shivam Dube’s late assault of big sixes ensured India crossed the finish line with two balls to spare. Their performances under pressure became the highlight of a tense, high-stakes final.

Back home, celebrations erupted immediately after the final. Streets across major cities, such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, were lit up with fireworks, car horns, and cheering fans waving the Indian flag.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages, memes, and tributes to the team’s star performers.

India’s victory was not just a sporting achievement—it was a unifying moment, inspiring pride and joy across the country. The triumph showcased the skill, composure, and teamwork of Team India, leaving fans already excited for the team’s future battles on the global stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it "Operation Sindoor" on the playing field and said India emerged victorious once again. Home Minister Amit Shah referred to the recent armed confrontation between India and Pakistan in praising the Indian cricket team for its superb performance.

--IANS

cs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Trophy row overshadows India’s Asia Cup triumph as Suryakumar reveals shock snub

Trophy row overshadows India’s Asia Cup triumph as Suryakumar reveals shock snub

‘This is New India’: Amit Malviya says India slammed Pakistan on field, put Mohsin Naqvi in his place as Men in Blue win the title with five-wicket win in the final in Dubai. IANS Photos

‘This is New India’: Amit Malviya says India slammed Pakistan on field, put Mohsin Naqvi in his place

BCCI celebrates India’s Asia Cup triumph, announces Rs 21cr prize for team and staff

BCCI celebrates India’s Asia Cup triumph, announces Rs 21cr prize for team and staff

India erupts in celebrations as Men in Blue clinch Asia Cup 2025 with five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final in Dubai on Sunday night. IANS Photos

India erupts in celebrations as Men in Blue clinch Asia Cup 2025

‘Operation Sindoor on the games field’: PM Modi congratulates team India for record ninth Asia Cup title

‘Operation Sindoor on the games field’: PM Modi congratulates team India for record ninth Asia Cup title

Bowling coach Morne Morkel lauds ‘special performance’ from India after ninth title win in Aisa Cup with victory over Pakistan in final in Dubai on Sunday night. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: Morne Morkel lauds ‘special performance’ from India after ninth title win

Kuldeep Yadav hails team effort as India spinners turn the tide in Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday night. IANS Photos

Kuldeep Yadav hails team effort as India spinners turn the tide in Asia Cup final

Drama, skill and nerves of steel: How Tilak Varma led India to Asia Cup triumph

Drama, skill and nerves of steel: How Tilak Varma led India to Asia Cup triumph

‘Veer Hanuman' child actor Veer Sharma & his brother passed away in apartment fire in Kota

'Veer Hanuman' child actor Veer Sharma & his brother passed away in apartment fire in Kota

Gautam Adani pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at late singer's Guwahati residence

Gautam Adani pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at late singer's Guwahati residence