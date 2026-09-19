September 19, 2026 5:51 PM हिंदी

India enters transformative era, GDP likely to reach $38 trillion: NSA Ajit Doval

India entering transformative era, GDP to reach $38 trillion: NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday projected a sharp expansion of the Indian economy over the next two decades, saying the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) could rise from the current level of about $4 trillion to $38 trillion.

Addressing the convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, NSA Doval said graduates were entering a transformative phase in the country’s development and would witness significant changes across sectors in the coming years.

“Massive changes are taking place in India and the country is moving towards a magnificent future,” NSA Doval said.

He further noted that India’s current GDP stood at $4.015 trillion and was expected to reach $38 trillion within the next 20 years.

Referring to the government’s vision for the period before the centenary of India’s independence in 2047, Doval said the country was passing through a wonderful Amrit Kaal marked by opportunities for growth and innovation.

The NSA also urged students to display courage and conviction in their personal and professional lives.

Drawing from Hindu mythology, he cited the example of Lord Ram, saying sage Vishwamitra chose him to confront evil because of his courage and strength of character.

NSA Doval also shared lessons from his early career, recounting an experience from his posting in Sikkim where a Sherpa taught him three principles for success.

According to NSA Doval, individuals must first understand their current position, then clearly define their destination and finally identify the route needed to reach their goals and return successfully.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed India’s 7.8 percent GDP growth in the April-June quarter and described it as evidence of the country’s strong economic fundamentals and the collective efforts of its people despite global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.

The government has repeatedly cited sustained economic expansion as a key pillar of its long-term development agenda under the Amrit Kaal framework.

--IANS

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India entering transformative era, GDP to reach $38 trillion: NSA Ajit Doval

India enters transformative era, GDP likely to reach $38 trillion: NSA Ajit Doval