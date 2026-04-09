April 09, 2026 4:11 PM हिंदी

India emerges stronger from every global crisis: Shaktikanta Das

India emerges stronger from every global crisis: Shaktikanta Das

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) India has consistently shown strong resilience during global crises, not just surviving them but transforming and emerging stronger each time, Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the AIMA National Leadership Conclave in the national capital, Das said that India’s journey through turbulent times reflects its ability to grow despite challenges.

“During every crisis, the country has not merely endured difficulties but has come out of them stronger in measurable ways,” he noted.

He pointed out that the global economy is currently facing an uncertain and tense environment, marked by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and uneven growth across regions.

“Risks in the global economy are largely tilted towards the downside,” Das explained. Amid such conditions, Das highlighted India’s robust economic performance.

“The country recorded a real GDP growth of 7.6 per cent in FY26, with an average growth of 7.8 per cent over the past five years, Das mentioned.

He explained that India’s strength lies not only in its ability to withstand shocks but also in its transformation during such periods.

Factors like macroeconomic stability, consistent policy decisions, infrastructure development and strong domestic demand have played a key role in building this resilience.

Emphasising the importance of controlling inflation, Das said that rising prices hurt the poor the most.

He added that keeping inflation low helps increase the purchasing power of consumers and supports overall economic stability.

He also spoke about India’s balanced policy response during crises, noting that both fiscal and monetary measures were introduced when needed and withdrawn in time to prevent excesses in the system.

Das further highlighted structural changes in the economy, including rapid digitalisation, expansion of infrastructure and growth in sectors like electronics and semiconductors.

“On the global front, India’s approach of maintaining strategic autonomy and diversifying partnerships has reduced dependence on any single country,” he stated.

--IANS

pk

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