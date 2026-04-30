Abhishek Kumar recalls meeting Varun Dhawan on 'Humpty Sharma ki dulhaniya' set: I’ve come far enough

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Abhishek Sharma experienced a full circle moment on the sets of the cooking reality show, "Laughter Chefs" as he got a chance to meet Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

The meeting brought back some memories for Abhishek, who recalled meeting Varun 13 years ago during the shoot of his romantic entertainer, "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya," co-starring Alia Bhatt.

However, back then, Abhishek was just a face in the crowd.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Abhishek wrote on his IG, "Thirteen years ago, I stood quietly in the background, just another face in the crowd when I first saw Varun bhai on the sets of Humpty Sharma ki dulhaniya !! No one knew my name, no one noticed my presence—but deep inside, I carried a dream bigger than where I stood. (sic)"

"Years passed. There were struggles, doubts, moments when giving up felt easier than holding on. But something within me refused to quit. I kept showing up, kept believing, kept working—even when no one was watching", he went on to add.

This time, when Abhishek met Varun on the sets of "Laughter Chefs", he was someone with a strong identity.

Looking back at his journey, he went ahead saying, "And today, after thirteen long years, life brought me face to face with him again. But this time, I wasn’t just a crowd artist lost in the background. I stood there with my own journey, my own identity, my own story. I may not have reached the final destination yet, but I’ve come far enough to know—I’m no longer just a face in the crowd. I am someone who turned a dream into a direction… and that’s just the beginning. (sic)”

He ended the post by expressing his gratitude for his journey so far.

"Because the truth is—dreams don’t change your life overnight…consistency does. Thank you God For Everything," concluded the post.

--IANS

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