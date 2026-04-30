Shreyas Iyer named brand ambassador for Formula 1-backed sim racing programme in India

Ahmedabad, April 30 (IANS) Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the official brand ambassador for a Formula 1-backed sim racing initiative in India, with Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited announcing his association ahead of the launch of the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026.

The programme, organised under an agreement granting Mumbai Falcons the rights to host an official Formula 1-sanctioned sim-racing competition, aims to create a structured national platform for emerging esports racing talent across the country. The initiative marks a significant step towards integrating motorsport and esports within India’s broader sporting ecosystem.

Iyer, regarded as one of India’s consistent performers across formats, has also built a strong connection with younger audiences beyond cricket, making him a strategic choice to represent the programme and its vision of engaging a new generation of athletes.

“Sport has always been about finding your edge and staying disciplined enough to act on it. When I heard what Mumbai Falcons is building in terms of a real pathway that takes young Indians from where they are today to where they could go, I didn’t need much convincing. This is the kind of initiative I would have wanted access to growing up, and I’m proud to be part of what’s coming,” said Iyer, Brand Ambassador for the F1 Program in India led by Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited.

The championship will be conducted on F1 25, the official game of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, replicating real-world circuits, formats, and team environments to deliver an authentic racing experience.

Explaining the vision behind the initiative, Ameet Gadhoke, Managing Director of Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited, said the project is designed to bridge structural gaps in India’s sporting ecosystem and unlock untapped potential.

“We built Mumbai Falcons on the belief that India has world-class sporting talent; the potential, however, has been constrained by structural deficiencies. Partnering with Formula 1 to bring the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 to life is yet another significant initiative in that direction.

Shreyas represents exactly the kind of athlete we had in mind when shaping this initiative, displaying sporting excellence and discipline paired with authentic resonance with the emerging demographic, the younger aspiring generations. The platform we’re about to launch is something India has not seen before in this space. The full scope of this initiative will be announced shortly,” Gadhoke said.

Registrations for the competition will open on April 30 through the MFRL app, with online qualifiers followed by city-based simulator rounds. The competition will culminate in a national final scheduled to be held in Mumbai in November.

Mumbai Falcons’ most ambitious nationwide project to date is offering Indian youth a pathway into global-format competitive racing through esports.

--IANS

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