March 31, 2026 10:33 AM हिंदी

India emerges global leader in genetic resource compliance under Nagoya Protocol

India emerges global leader in genetic resource compliance under Nagoya Protocol

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) India has emerged as the global leader in issuing Internationally Recognised Certificates of Compliance (IRCCs) under the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit-sharing (ABS), accounting for more than 56 per cent of all such certificates issued worldwide, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change announced on Tuesday.

According to the latest data available on the ABS Clearing-House, India has issued 3,561 IRCCs out of a global total of 6,311, placing it significantly ahead of other countries in implementing the protocol.

Out of 142 countries registered on the ABS Clearing-House, which serves as a global platform to promote transparency and accountability, only 34 countries have issued IRCCs so far.

India is followed by France with 964 certificates, Spain with 320, Argentina with 257, Panama with 156 and Kenya with 144.

The Ministry said this performance reaffirms India’s commitment to ensuring the fair and transparent use of biological resources and associated traditional knowledge.

“Under the Nagoya Protocol, countries granting access to genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge are required to issue IRCCs. These certificates serve as official evidence that Prior Informed Consent has been obtained and that Mutually Agreed Terms have been established between users and providers of resources. The details are then uploaded to the ABS Clearing-House,” the Ministry said in a statement.

IRCCs are considered crucial for tracking the utilisation of genetic resources, ranging from research and innovation to eventual commercial applications, while ensuring that benefits arising from their use are shared equitably with the provider country.

The Ministry noted that India’s leading position reflects the “effective implementation” of its ABS framework under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

This framework is implemented through the National Biodiversity Authority at the central level, along with State Biodiversity Boards, Union Territory Biodiversity Councils, and Biodiversity Management Committees at the local level.

“Streamlined procedures and strong institutional mechanisms have enabled efficient processing of applications and ensured compliance with international obligations,” the statement added.

According to the Ministry, this achievement highlights India’s “proactive role in global biodiversity governance” and its continued efforts to promote fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the use of biological resources.

“It also aligns with international goals on biodiversity conservation and sustainable use, strengthening India’s position as a key player in implementing global environmental agreements,” the Ministry said.

--IANS

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India emerges global leader in genetic resource compliance under Nagoya Protocol

India emerges global leader in genetic resource compliance under Nagoya Protocol