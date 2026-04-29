India emerges as world’s 2nd-largest solar market, green energy momentum accelerates: Experts

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) India’s rapid progress in clean energy has positioned it as the world’s second-largest solar market -- underscoring the country’s growing leadership in the global green transition, experts said on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the ‘Resilient Futures Summit 2026’ in the national capital, Ashish Khanna, Director General of the International Solar Alliance, said India added nearly 50 gigawatts of new solar capacity in 2025, driving its rise in global rankings.

“Flagship initiatives such as the PM-KUSUM scheme -- considered the world’s largest agricultural solarisation programme -- and the PM Surya Ghar scheme are progressing rapidly, strengthening the country’s renewable energy ecosystem,” he said.

“India is increasingly sharing its successful models with other regions, particularly Africa, while also focusing on integrating artificial intelligence and digitalisation into the energy sector to enhance efficiency and scalability,” Khanna told IANS.

He further credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his long-term vision, recalling that the ambitious targets set in 2015 -- 1,000 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity and $1 trillion in investments -- have begun to take shape globally.

“The formation of the International Solar Alliance came at the right time, helping drive international collaboration in solar energy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Michael Steidl of the European Investment Bank described India as the fastest-growing major economy, noting that the country is steadily progressing towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He added that Europe views India as a key strategic partner, with a potential free trade agreement expected to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment.

Europe’s technological strengths combined with India’s manufacturing capabilities could form the foundation of a strong partnership, he said.

Adding to the discussion, Sandeep Pandya, CEO of TDK SensEI, said the summit reflects how emerging technologies like AI and data centres are reshaping the energy landscape. He pointed out that collaboration between the government and corporate sector in India is driving sustainable energy adoption at scale.

--IANS

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