Belarus FM Ryzhenkov arrives in New Delhi, to co-chair India-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Belarus’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on an official visit, during which he will co-chair the India-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission and hold talks with Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Mr. Maxim Ryzhenkov has arrived in New Delhi on an official visit,” the MEA posted on X.

Highlighting the agenda of the visit, the MEA said, “During the visit, he will co-chair the India-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission with Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, and also hold talks with Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.”

According to the MEA’, the 12th Meeting of the Belarus-India Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the Fields of Trade, Economy, Science, Technology and Culture will be held at Vanijya Bhavan on Monday.

The Belarusian Foreign Minister will also hold a roundtable with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday, before meeting MoS Singh on Tuesday. He will depart on Wednesday, concluding his visit from November 15 to 18.

In September, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met Ryzhenkov on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

On September 12, EAM Jaishankar met Ryzhenkov in New Delhi and discussed bilateral ties and current regional developments, after the Belarusian Foreign Minister arrived to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

“Glad to meet FM Maxim Ryzhenkov of Belarus today. Reviewed our bilateral ties with focus on increasing trade and investments, connectivity, tourism and people-to-people contacts. Also exchanged perspectives on current regional developments. Wished him a pleasant stay in India,” EAM Jaishankar had posted on X.

Welcoming him to the summit, the MEA had said, “India and Belarus share warm and friendly relations, marked by growing cooperation across a broad range of areas, in bilateral and multilateral spheres.”

--IANS

ksk/