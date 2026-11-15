Jackie Shroff says ‘Gardish’ climax was written during lunch time, by 4:00 pm cameras started rolling

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Kaali Kheti', recollected his fondest memories of working on the film ‘Gardish’.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Sharad Kelkar and director Haris Imtiyaz Khan in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film.

In the climax of ‘Gardish’, the actor’s character confesses to his crime of murder of a local goon, as he breaks down in front of his father (played by Amrish Puri) saying he never wanted to be a criminal.

Jackie Shroff told IANS, “Amrish ji, I love him a lot. I always loved working with him. ‘Hulchul’ was the last one I did with him. Amrish ji gave most of the offers. The story of ‘Gardish’ was simple, a father, who is constable wanted to see his son become a police officer, and salute him”.

‘Gardish’ is a crime drama directed by Priyadarshan. It also starred Dimple Kapadia, Shammi Kapoor and Farida Jalal. It was a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Kireedam’, and follows Shiva Sathe (played by Jackie Shroff), a young man aspiring to become a police inspector like his father, Purushottam (played by Amrish Puri). When his honest policeman father is assaulted by a local gangster, Shiva intervenes and inadvertently earns a reputation as a formidable underworld figure.

His transformation into a man of violence threatens his father's dreams and his own future. The film was praised for its performances, screenplay, dialogues and gritty portrayal of Mumbai's underworld.

The actor further mentioned, “The scene in question was during lunch time, and we started rolling at 4:00 pm. The director told me, ‘Just say the line’ in the end. Say the line, pause at the end. Under his direction. I did what I said. I said the dialogue. I said I don't want to be a bad person. And I cried a little at the end”.

When told his throat almost choked while delivering his lines, he said, “Sometimes I get choked. When I go into emotions, there is a phrase, ‘Choke to death’. I get that actual feeling sometimes. I couldn't breathe. It happens. It's such a simple direction”.

--IANS

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