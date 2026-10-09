India doesn’t allow monopolies in any sector: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Musk remarks

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) India does not allow monopolies in any sector, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday, amid the controversy over satellite communication services and allegations by Elon Musk.

"There is a lot of conversation about one specific company, but three companies have got satcom licences," Scindia said during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026.

The minister said satellite communication players can begin operations only after meeting national security requirements and milestones.

Taking a dig at the Congress after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi defended Musk on X, Scindia said the party did not know whether it was "going left or right".

Scindia also highlighted India's progress in connectivity, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. The minister said India has 1.1 billion broadband connections, with 5G coverage across 99.9 per cent of its districts.

Earlier, Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said that the rollout of satellite communication services in India is currently awaiting security clearances from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

He indicated that all satellite communication companies are at a similar stage in the regulatory process. Speaking on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress 2026 here, Pemmasani said the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already issued licences and provisional spectrum-related approvals to satellite communication service providers.

However, the final operational clearances are contingent upon security assessments being completed by the MHA.

"Now the issue is pending with MHA for security clearance. As soon as it is cleared, they will get it. It has nothing to do with one company," the minister said, amid ongoing discussions surrounding the entry of satellite broadband providers into the Indian market.

Meanwhile, the government has rejected claims by Musk that India was applying its satellite communications regulations in a discriminatory manner. The government clarified that a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework is being followed for all satellite communication operators seeking to offer services in the country.

The Ministry of Communications said telecom licences have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) service providers operating non-geostationary satellite networks. The ministry stressed that all licensees are subject to the same regulatory and security compliance requirements.

--IANS

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