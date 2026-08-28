India dispatches team of doctors and paramedics to flood-hit Nepal

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) A third special flight carrying over 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance along with a team of doctors and paramedics departed New Delhi for Kathmandu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday as India ramped up efforts to help the neighbouring Himalayan nation following Wednesday's devastating flash floods.

“A third flight carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance has departed for Kathmandu. The assistance includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets. An 11-member team of doctors, paramedics and a Recce team for Tunnel rescue operations is also on board. India continues to support Nepal’s ongoing relief & rescue efforts,” External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar stated on X.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar received 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who arrived at the Delhi airport from Kathmandu after being rescued from the floods.

“I welcomed a group comprising 21 tourists from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from the floods that occurred in Nepal. I was deeply moved upon hearing their experiences firsthand. I express my gratitude to the Nepali Army and the government of that country for carrying out this rescue operation. I commend the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Nepal in smoothly coordinating their return to India,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

The 21 Indian nationals were part of the groups that had travelled for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through various travel agents.

India continues to send further assistance to Nepal, including mobilising Bailey bridges to assist in rescue and relief efforts. New Delhi has also set up a control room here in the Ministry of External Affairs which is functioning round the clock.

The MEA officials are also in touch with the state governments from where people have travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that 84 Indian nationals, including 63 Indian nationals who were working at the Trishuli-1 hydropower project, have been rescued so far. He further stated that 96 Indian nationals who were stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed into Nepal by land.

–IANS

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