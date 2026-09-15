India deeply concerned about escalation of situation in Red Sea region: MEA

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday stated that India remains deeply concerned about escalation of the situation in the Red Sea region, amid latest strikes exchanged between Yemen’s Houthi group and Saudi Arabia.

"Our External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) held a meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. During the meeting, they discussed several issues, including regional and international developments. The issue of the Houthis was also discussed. There was recently an attack on Saudi Arabia, which we have condemned. We are also deeply concerned about the escalation of the situation in the Red Sea region,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

“We have condemned attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, including those targeting civilian infrastructure and economic assets. Such attacks undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. These actions are obviously unacceptable to us. We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region. We continue to receive energy supplies from that part of the world,” he added.

Yemen's Houthi group said Monday that it had launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at a major military air base in southwestern Saudi Arabia, marking a significant escalation in the widening cross-border confrontation.

In a statement carried by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group fired dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, a southwestern Saudi city near the Yemeni border.

Saree said the operation targeted fighter-jet hangars, radar systems, runways, ammunition depots and other military facilities at the base, claiming that the strikes were "precise and direct" and caused significant damage.

On Monday, Consul General of India in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, Fahad Suri, visited Indian nationals undergoing treatment at a local hospital who are among dozens of people injured during the recent Houthi group launched ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting several Saudi cities.

"Consul General Shri Fahad Suri visited Indian nationals undergoing treatment at Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, Jeddah, who were injured in the recent incidents in Jazan. CG enquired about their health and well-being, interacted with the patients, and assured them of the Consulate’s full support and assistance," the Consulate General of India in Jeddah - which also covers the cities of Mecca, Madinah, Yanbu, Taif, Tabuk, Qunfudah, AlBaha, Abha, Jizan and Najran - posted on X.

"The Consulate remains in close touch with the hospital authorities and the affected nationals and their family members," the social media post added.

India has earlier too condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly the targeting of civilian and economic facilities, calling them "unacceptable".

–IANS

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