India dismisses Pakistan’s 'fabricated claim' on PoK unrest, seeks global intervention

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday categorically rejected Pakistan’s "fabricated claims" linking India to the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), stating that such remarks reflected a desperate bid by Islamabad to divert attention from its own failures and human rights abuses.

Responding to a question during the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed allegations made by Pakistan's Defence Minister blaming India for the violence in PoK.

"Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt that they deserve. The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long policy of systemic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation," Jaiswal stated.

Calling on the international community to take note of the situation, he said Pakistan should be held accountable for its actions and human rights violations in PoK.

"The Pakistani state has responded with extreme police brutality, blocking of essential supplies and medicines, internet blackouts, and use of lethal force against unarmed civilians. As you know, several people have also lost their lives. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and human rights abuses," Jaiswal stated.

On June 9, India had slammed Pakistan for unleashing a pattern of fake news and videos while making a "desperate attempt" to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses during the ongoing crackdown on protesters in PoK.

"We continue to see in this context a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses. There are reports of police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in which several people have been killed and there are several more who have been injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses,” Jaiswal had stated then.

Reports suggest that dozens of people have been killed and hundreds injured following deadly clashes between the law enforcement personnel and protesters in the Rawalakot city of PoK.

The clashes erupted days after the Pakistani authorities in occupied territory declared the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) a proscribed group under anti-terrorism laws ahead of its planned protest on June 9.

Several international human rights organisations, activists, and the Kashmiri diaspora across the globe have strongly condemned the killings of innocent civilians in PoK, while calling for international attention to the alleged abuses in the region by Pakistani authorities.

--IANS

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