India developing partnerships amid concerns about US commitments in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) India is increasing engagement with Indo-Pacific middle powers as uncertainty is rising about the future of US security commitments in Asia. According to analysts, India is developing partnerships that enables nations with different strategic interests to cooperate without joining a formal alliance, a report has detailed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 6-11, where India signed several agreements with these Indo-Pacific nations to boost defence, maritime security and trade ties.

His three-nation visit came after the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to India from July 1-3, her first to New Delhi after assuming office. During the visit, PM Takaichi and PM Modi signed several agreements, including their first-ever joint defence co-development project.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, Srinivasan Balakrishnan, Director of Strategic Engagements and Partnerships at Delhi-based security think tank 'Indic Researchers Forum', believes that India's approach showcases a preference for flexible partnerships over Cold War-style alliance structures.

"This is not Cold War-style containment but a practical, multi-aligned network that fills the vacuum left by fluctuating US commitments,” South China Morning Post quoted Balakrishnan as saying. He opined that India could use its credibility as a “non-hegemonic power” to become a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific.

During Prime Minister Modi's State Visit to Jakarta, India and Indonesia concluded 20 comprehensive agreements and outcome documents aimed at strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors.

Wide-ranging discussions between PM Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto focused extensively on defence exports, maritime connectivity, critical minerals, digital public infrastructure and trade.

As part of the defence cooperation, Indonesia agreed to expand its inventory of Indian-made BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles by acquiring additional missile batteries. Jakarta also decided to procure India's indigenous Astra Beyond-Visual-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (BVRAAM), which will be integrated into Indonesia's Su-30 fighter aircraft by Bharat Dynamics Limited. The two countries also finalised an agreement for the joint development of the strategically important Sabang Port.

During his visit to Melbourne, PM Modi and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese finalised the Administrative Arrangement, which enables long-term exports of Australian uranium to India for peaceful purposes.

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to an open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. They strongly opposed any destabilising or unilateral action to change the status quo and undermine regional peace and stability, the joint statement released following the third Australia India Annual Summit had detailed.

PM Modi had then travelled to Auckland, where he and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon finalised a bilateral free-trade pact.

Srinivasan Balakrishnan stated that these agreements "clearly signal a proactive new playbook", with PM Modi's visit aimed at advancing concrete outcomes.

Earlier in May, India and Vietnam elevated their ties to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during President To Lam's State Visit to New Delhi. Balakrishnan said that elevation of ties reflected India and Vietnam's shared Indo-Pacific security concerns and greater economic integration.

Balakrishnan said India was strengthening ties with Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand through joint defence exercises and quietly bolstering maritime security.

"India’s outreach comes amid concerns regarding the US commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific region stemming from recent political rhetoric and trade frictions with Washington. These concerns also include the US renaming of its Indo-Pacific Command – one of the largest unified military commands – to the US Pacific Command, which Indian observers worry downplays Delhi’s central role in strategic planning in the region," the report in South China Morning Post highlighted.

--IANS

akl/as