India, Cyprus discuss strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation

Nicosia, July 21 (IANS) India’s High Commissioner to Cyprus Manish met Marina Hadjimanoli, Shipping Deputy Minister of Cyprus, on Tuesday and held discussions focused on strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation.

"High Commissioner Mr Manish met Ms Marina Hadjimanoli, Shipping Deputy Minister of Cyprus. The discussions focused on: strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation, building on the existing Bilateral Agreement on Merchant Shipping, expanding engagement in shipping and the wider maritime sector, carrying forward the positive momentum in India-Cyprus relations," the High Commission of India in Cyprus wrote on X.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation in this important sector.

In May, Cyprus President Nikos Chrisodoulides paid a state visit to India during which both countries elevated ties to strategic partnership with deeper cooperation in defence and transport connectivity.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Nikos Chrisodoulides resulted in include elevation of ties to a strategic partnership, besides signing of several agreements -- including on a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, diplomatic training between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) and the Diplomatic Academy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cyprus and also in the field of higher education and research.

According to PM Modi, Cyprus is one of India's top 10 investors, and in the last decade, investments from Cyprus in India have nearly doubled. He said trust between the two countries has grown and that the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has opened up new opportunities.

"Leveraging this, we aim to double this investment once again over the next five years, and to realise this commitment, today we are elevating our trusted partnership to the level of a strategic partnership," PM Modi noted.

"The visit of President Nikos Christodoulides to India will greatly benefit the people of India and Cyprus. At the same time, it will contribute to a prosperous and sustainable planet as well!" PM Modi stated.

--IANS

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