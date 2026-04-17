India, Cyprus discuss bilateral ties and institutional cooperation

Nicosia, April 17 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish held a meeting with Cyprus' Minister of Justice and Public Order Costas Fytiris on Friday, discussing issues related to the Ministry of Justice and Public Order, including institutional cooperation between the two countries, extradition and criminal matters, exchange of prisoners, and various consular matters affecting Indian nationals.

During the meeting, the Indian envoy briefed Costas Fytiris on recent developments in bilateral ties and the upcoming visit of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to India in May 2026.

"High Commissioner Mr. Manish met with Mr. Costas Fytiris, Minister of Justice and Public Order of the Republic of Cyprus. Both sides held wide-ranging discussions. The High Commissioner briefed the Minister on recent developments in bilateral relations and on the forthcoming visit of H.E. President Nikos Christodoulides to India in May 2026," the Indian High Commission in Cyprus stated in a post on X.

"In this context, they discussed various issues related to the Ministry of Justice and Public Order, including institutional cooperation between the two countries, extradition and criminal matters, exchange of prisoners, and various consular matters affecting Indian nationals," it added.

On April 4, Manish called on Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, reviewing the preparations for the President’s visit to India in May 2026, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Indian Embassy in Cyprus, the two sides discussed the key deliverables under the India–Cyprus Joint Action Plan, with a focus on deepening cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, innovation, and connectivity, building on the momentum generated during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Cyprus in June 2025.

“Both sides also discussed progress in other priority sectors such as defence and security, renewable energy, digital transformation, fintech, and maritime cooperation, while also emphasising the importance of strengthening people-to-people linkages through academic and cultural initiatives,” the Indian Embassy posted on X.

In October last year, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029 during their meeting in New Delhi.

"Delighted to welcome FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus today in New Delhi. We reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, agreed to by leaders during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus in June 2025. Our discussions also covered the global geopolitical situation, developments in our respective regions and our cooperation in multilateral fora. As Cyprus takes over the European Union presidency in 2026, we are confident that India-EU ties will further strengthen," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Last June, during his landmark visit to Cyprus, PM Modi invited Christodoulides to visit India soon. Both leader had held discussions, covering the full range of bilateral ties, including cooperation in various sectors like defence, security, trade, technology, healthcare, renewable energy and climate justice.

"President Nikos Christodoulides and I held wide-ranging talks, covering the full range of India-Cyprus relations. It’s widely known that bilateral ties between our nations are time-tested. Today, we talked about cooperation in areas like defence, security, trade, technology, healthcare, renewable energy and climate justice," PM Modi had posted on X after the meeting.

--IANS

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