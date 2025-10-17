India Championship Golf: Shubhanka shines with 66; Tommy Fleetwood takes the lead on Day Two

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Shubhankar Sharma’s grand comeback cheered up Indian fans in the second round of the US$4 million DP World India Championship 2025 being played at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC).

Two-time DP World Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma (74-66) produced a bogey-free six-under 66 to gain 67 spots and end the day in tied 32nd place as the highest-placed Indian at a total of four-under 140. PGTI winner Dhruv Sheoran (68-73), as well as multiple international winners Shiv Kapur (72-69) and Anirban Lahiri (70-71), were the next best Indians in tied 41st position at three-under 141.

Two-time PGTI winner Abhinav Lohan (70-72) was the fifth and last Indian to make the cut as he totalled two-under 142 to be placed tied 58th.

The biggest international names at the tournament dominated the leaderboard as Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (68-64) struck a 64 on day two to enjoy the halfway lead at 12-under 132. Former Open champions Brian Harman (68-65) of the United States and Shane Lowry (64-69) of Ireland were tied second at 11-under 133.

Five-time Major winner, world no. 2 and reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy (69-69) of Northern Ireland closed the day in tied 17th place at six-under 138. A total of 66 players made the halfway cut, which came down at two-under 142.

Shubhankar Sharma, who was overnight tied 99th after an ordinary first round of 74, had a contrasting second round on Friday where he made birdies on three out of the four par-5s and sank a couple of birdie putts from a range of 15 to 18 feet.

Shubhankar said, “I got off to a good start yesterday, but was a little tired, with some tired swings coming in. Despite the good start yesterday, I knew I was slightly edgy, which showed in the end when I dropped those shots. I got some good sleep last night, so playing in today’s afternoon session, I felt a lot fresher, hit it well, putted well, and my mind was clearer.

“The last six months were tough for me, but things have been coming together in the past two weeks. I’ve found some form after changing my irons recently. I just couldn’t get the right combination of club and shaft together after trying several times. But three weeks ago, I changed my clubs, and then I changed the ball as well. Finally, I feel I’ve got these things right.”

Dhruv Sheoran, who was overnight tied seventh following his first round of 68, hung in there on Friday with a round of 73 featuring three birdies and four bogeys. Dhruv survived some tense moments on the closing 18th hole after his tee shot went right. He then made a great up and down from the bunker, ending the day with a 15-foot conversion for bogey that gave him a major boost going into the weekend.

Sheoran said, “After things didn’t go right for me on the first nine holes, I went to the changeroom and was telling myself that I need to change the momentum. I washed my face, looked at the mirror, and told myself that it can’t be going this way, and I need to pull up my socks. Then after stepping out of the changeroom, I was a different person.”

