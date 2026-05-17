May 17, 2026 3:02 PM हिंदी

India, Cambodia strengthen tactical coordination, interoperability with joint military exercise CINBAX-II 2026

India, Cambodia strengthen tactical coordination, interoperability with joint military exercise CINBAX-II 2026

Phnom Penh, May 17 (IANS) The second edition of the Indian-Cambodia joint military exercise CINBAX-II 2026 has been concluded in Cambodia, marking the successful completion of a two-week-long bilateral defence engagement aimed at enhancing tactical coordination and interoperability between the two forces.

The exercise, held between the Indian Army and the Royal Cambodian Army in Cambodia's Kampong Speu Province, was concluded on May 16.

Sharing details of the closing ceremony on Sunday, the Indian Army said, “The Closing Ceremony of the second edition of joint military Exercise CINBAX II 2026, between the Indian Army and The Royal Cambodian Army was held on 16 May 2026, at Techo Sen Phnom Thom Mreas Prov Royal Cambodian Air Force Training Centre, Kampong Speu Province, Kingdom of Cambodia.”

The Army further stated that “The exercise underscores joint coordination in planning and execution of coordinated tactical operations in a sub-conventional, semi-urban environment.”

According to the post, soldiers from both countries demonstrated a high level of professionalism during the exercise. “Over the course of 14 days, both the contingents displayed a high degree of professionalism and commitment while executing the tactical drills, which culminated with a validation exercise,” the Indian Army said.

Highlighting the significance of the exercise, the Army added, “CINBAX II 2026 strengthens bilateral military relations and foster ties between the two nations.”

Exercise CINBAX-II 2026 was conducted at the Techo Sen Phnom Thom Mreas Provincial Royal Cambodian Air Force Training Centre in Kampong Speu Province, Cambodia. The joint military drill focused on improving interoperability, operational coordination and tactical understanding between the Indian Army and the Royal Cambodian Army.

Training activities during the exercise included tactical drills, drone operations, sniper training, mortar handling and field exercises designed to simulate modern combat scenarios. The exercise concluded with a comprehensive validation drill aimed at testing operational synergy between the two armies.

The exercise is part of India’s broader efforts to strengthen defence cooperation with ASEAN nations under its Act East Policy and deepen strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

--IANS

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