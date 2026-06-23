June 23, 2026 7:17 PM हिंदी

India calls on Bangladesh govt to curb extremism, ensure safety of minorities

India calls on Bangladesh govt to curb extremism, ensure safety of minorities (File image)

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) India on Tuesday expressed hope that the government in Bangladesh would act against extremist elements and ensure the safety of the minority community following reports of desecration involving Hindu deities and their images that have triggered protests across Bangladesh.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen reports from Bangladesh regarding acts of desecration involving Hindu deities and their images, which have sparked protests. We expect the Bangladeshi government to curb the extremists there and guarantee the safety of the minority community.”

The statement came amid escalating protests across Bangladesh over the alleged desecration of an image of Lord Ram by radical Islamists during a demonstration opposing the construction of the tallest statue of the deity in the Gaibandha district, according to local media reports.

As construction of the proposed statue remains on hold, thousands of Hindus marched through Dhaka carrying torches last week, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and seeking action against those allegedly responsible for the desecration.

Taking to his social media platform X, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, Editor of Bangladeshi newspaper Blitz, said, “Hindus in Bangladesh roar against Islamists by chanting the ‘Jay Shri Ram' slogan! Thousands of Hindus in Bangladesh went into the streets holding torches and chanting the ‘Jay Shri Ram’ slogan against the recent notoriety of Islamists against the Sanatan Complex in the Gaibandha district under the Rangpur division as well as disrespecting the portraits of Lord Ram. They have declared spreading such protest throughout the country and for the first time vowed to fight back."

The tension came days after Bangladeshi authorities ordered the suspension of the construction of Lord Ram statue at the Sri Sri Radha Govinda and Kali Temple in Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha district, according to local media reports.

The announcement was made by temple advisor Shyamal Kumar Mahant during a press conference held at the temple auditorium on June 11.

The decision has sparked strong reactions, with critics alleging that the suspension came under pressure from Islamist groups opposed to the project.

--IANS

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