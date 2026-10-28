INDIA bloc’s Nov 1 rally will reopen wounds of 1984 Sikh massacre: Arjun Ram Meghwal (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday criticised the INDIA bloc for scheduling its rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on November 1, saying the date would reopen the wounds of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre.

He also accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy and unrest in the country.

Speaking to IANS, Meghwal said the Opposition parties should have considered the historical significance of the date before deciding to hold their rally.

"November 1 is reopening the wounds of the Sikh massacre that took place after October 31, 1984, and rubbing salt into them. At the very least, they should not have chosen November 1 for this decision. They do not want to make decisions in the national interest. They want to spread anarchy and unrest in the country. This is Rahul Gandhi's only objective," he said.

The Union Minister further claimed that some parties within the INDIA bloc were also opposed to holding the rally on November 1, but alleged that Rahul Gandhi was unwilling to reconsider the decision.

"Some parties within their INDIA bloc also disagree with holding the rally on November 1. But Rahul Gandhi acts like an emperor. Once he has decided that the protest will be held on November 1, then it will be held on November 1. They have also rejected the traders' protest and ignored their opposition," Meghwal said.

He also questioned the timing of the rally, arguing that it could affect traders during the festive season, when markets typically witness increased footfall and sales around Diwali.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's description of the Indian economy as a 'dead economy', Meghwal said the country's economic growth figures contradicted the Congress leader's assessment.

"Rahul Gandhi has said that India's economy is a 'dead economy'. Now, India's economic data show a growth rate of 7.8 per cent. So, he wondered how this growth rate had been achieved. First, he questioned the growth rate. Now, by holding such a protest, look at how they have chosen a day around Diwali, an important festival. This is the time when traders see an increase in sales, and markets witness a large number of shoppers," he said.

"Perhaps they chose November 1, around Diwali, to disturb the economy and harm the growing economy. Traders are protesting, but they are ignoring them as well," he added.

Reacting to the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign, Meghwal said democratic rights should be exercised within the framework of established procedures and laws.

"We are saying that this country cannot be run by mob rule. Respect democracy. Protest in democratic ways and do so after obtaining permission; that is understandable. That is why we are saying, 'Save democracy and drive away those who spread anarchy'," he said.

On Rahul Gandhi and the Congress repeatedly raising questions about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Meghwal questioned what he described as the party's contradictory position on electoral processes.

"I also want to ask them through you: Congress leaders in Keralam have said that we won the election because of SIR. But they are not listening to their own leaders. Sometimes they talk about EVMs, and sometimes they talk about SIR. Which voting machine has brought you to power in Himachal Pradesh? Which voting machine has brought you to power in Karnataka? How are you in power in Keralam? How are you in power in Telangana? And how many times have you conducted SIR?" he asked.

"When you do it, it is fine, but when we do it, it is wrong. What kind of contradiction is this in their conduct? Look, there are many contradictions in their conduct. These days, they do not take decisions in the national interest and instead work to spread anarchy and unrest in the country," Meghwal said.

The Union Minister also accused Rahul Gandhi of making baseless allegations against constitutional institutions, particularly the Election Commission, in connection with the Opposition's efforts to meet the poll panel.

"Rahul Gandhi is defaming our constitutional institutions on the basis of false and baseless facts," he said.

Recalling the episode, Meghwal claimed that the Election Commission had asked the Opposition to provide a list of those seeking a meeting so that an appointment could be scheduled. However, he alleged that the Opposition wanted to meet the poll panel with 300 MPs without submitting the required list.

He said the MPs subsequently gathered in the area around the Akashvani premises and later met the President, alleging that the Opposition had attempted to disrupt established procedures.

"If 10 people could go and meet the President, then 10 people could also have met the Election Commission," he said.

Meghwal further claimed that the President had asked the Opposition to provide evidence to support its allegations. However, he alleged that Congress leaders subsequently claimed the President had accepted their points without presenting the required evidence.

"How much they are lying. They have not provided any evidence to this day," he said.

Reacting to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father, Meghwal said the senior Opposition leader should maintain restraint in his public statements and apologise for his comments.

"Kharge is the national president of the Congress and the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. His language should be restrained. He is a senior leader. But this was not a case of his tongue slipping once while speaking. He repeatedly made remarks about the Prime Minister's father and insulted him," Meghwal said.

He said political leaders could criticise the Prime Minister and disagree with his policies, but should refrain from making personal remarks about family members.

"I have never seen such vulgar language from a person in public life. This shows how much hatred he has in his heart for the Prime Minister. You can oppose him, you can make sarcastic remarks, but will you abuse his father, who is no longer in this world? Kharge will have to apologise to the country; the people will not forgive him," the Union Minister said.

--IANS

jk/dpb