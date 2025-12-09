India, Bangladesh release fishermen in mutual exchange

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) India and Bangladesh successfully concluded the release and repatriation of 47 Indian fishermen and 38 Bangladesh fishermen, along with their operable vessel, on Tuesday, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indian fishermen had been recently arrested by Bangladesh authorities after inadvertently crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, while Bangladesh fishermen had similarly been apprehended by Indian authorities.

"The mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides. The Government of India attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen. To this end, it continues to work assiduously to secure the release of our fishermen from Bangladesh custody," the MEA stated.

According to the MEA earlier in January, the Centre had facilitated the release of 95 Indian fishermen, and in a reciprocal manner, released 90 Bangladeshi fishermen.

This adds to the diplomatic efforts between the Indian and Bangladesh governments to secure the mutual release and repatriation of fishermen who had inadvertently crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line.

The fishermen usually cross the International Maritime Boundary Line unintentionally and are detained by the forces.

Earlier, on December 1, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) detained a Bangladeshi trawler with 15 fishermen after it violated Indian waters in the Bay of Bengal. After detaining the trawler, the fishermen were handed over to the police.

It was reported that while patrolling in the Bay of Bengal, the ICG spotted a suspicious trawler. An Indian Coast Guard speed boat chased the suspicious trawler and apprehended it.

Upon questioning the fishermen inside the trawler, the ICG came to know that the trawler belonged to Bangladesh and immediately apprehended 15 fishermen.

Last month, the ICG apprehended a Bangladeshi fishing vessel along with its 28 crew members for illegal fishing inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), officials said.

The vessel had been intercepted during routine patrolling and escorted to Frazerganj in West Bengal. Later, the crew was handed over, along with the boat, to the state Marine Police for legal proceedings.

Officials said the operation was conducted as per the standard operating procedures to protect India's sovereign rights over its maritime resources.

