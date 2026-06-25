India assigns Union Cabinet Minister status to High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi

Dhaka, June 25 (IANS) The Indian government has assigned Union Cabinet Minister status to its High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, signalling the importance New Delhi attaches to relations with Dhaka.

"The undersigned is directed to say that Shri Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, has been assigned the equivalent status of Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence (ToP) as a measure personal to him, without amending the Table of Precedence. This position in the Table of Precedence is for ceremonial functions only," an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday extended his wishes to the newly appointed High Commissioner, highlighting the importance of his role.

"Wishing High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi all the very best as he assumes his important role as India's new High Commissioner to Bangladesh. As the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, I look forward to working closely with him," Gor wrote on X.

Trivedi, on Thursday, presented his credentials to Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin, reiterating New Delhi's commitment to deepening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation across a wide range of sectors for the benefit of the people of both countries.

"The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, presented his credentials today to His Excellency Mohammed Shahabuddin, the esteemed President of Bangladesh, at Bangabhaban. The High Commissioner conveyed greetings on behalf of the Government of India and the people of India, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthening the multifaceted India-Bangladesh partnership, aimed at the mutual welfare of the peoples of these two sovereign nations," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X.

Meanwhile, India has resumed the issuance of tourist visas to Bangladeshi citizens after nearly two years following a suspension triggered by the July 2024 demonstrations, local media reported.

The announcement was made by High Commissioner Trivedi during his visit to the Indian Visa Application Centre at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka on Thursday.

--IANS

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