India, Armenia discuss avenues for joint ventures in military hardware development

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan held a meeting with Armenia's Chief of the General Staff Lt General Edvard Asryan in New Delhi on Tuesday, discussing ways to have joint ventures in the development of military hardware.

Lt General Edvard Asryan was received by CDS General Chauhan and accorded a Guard of Honour.

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS, held discussions with Lt General Edvard Asryan, Chief of the General Staff of Armenia, during his official visit to India. The General officer was received by the CDS and was accorded a Guard of Honour," Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff (IDS HQ) posted on X.

The engagement reflected the steady advancement of India-Armenia Defence Relations. Both sides also explored avenues for joint ventures in the development of military hardware, reaffirming their shared commitment to a robust, future-oriented and mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

Earlier in February, an Indian defence delegation led by General Chauhan visited Armenia for a four-day visit. During the visit, the delegation led by General Chauhan called on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, discussing emerging opportunities for collaboration and avenues to further strengthen defence and strategic cooperation.

Following the meeting, Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff in a statement on X wrote, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, accompanied by the Indian Delegation, interacted with His Excellency Mr Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, exchanging views on the evolving Geopolitical Landscape and prevailing Security Environment. The discussions also highlighted emerging opportunities for collaboration and avenues to further strengthen Bilateral Defence and Strategic Cooperation."

General Anil Chauhan, accompanied by the Indian delegation, also met Armenia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Abisoghomonyan. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged perspectives on the security environment and bilateral issues.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, accompanied by the Indian Delegation, interacted with His Excellency Mr Robert Abisoghomonyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Armenia, exchanging perspectives on the security environment and bilateral issues," the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

General Anil Chauhan-led delegation and Armenia's Defence Minister Suren Papkyan held discussions focusing on strengthening defence cooperation across various security issues related to the two nations.

Following the meeting, the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff in a statement shared on X wrote, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, led the Indian Delegation for an office call on with Suren Papkyan, Minister of Defence, The Republic of Armenia. Discussions focused on strengthening Defence Cooperation across a range of security issues concerning both the nations."

General Chauhan also addressed faculty and students at the National Defence Research University (NDRU) and spoke about the global security environment, structural transformation and emergence of technology.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, visited the National Defence Research University NDRU, Armenia, where he addressed faculty and students on the evolving global security environment, structural transformation and emergence of technology as a key determinant of power," Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

He talked about the changing nature of war with emphasis on revolution in military affairs. He highlighted that technology is changing the character of war, especially as the world graduates towards multi-domain operations. He also covered the nuances of the new domains of warfare, viz Cyber, Electronic Warfare (EW), Space and Cognitive, the IDS HQ added.

--IANS

akl/sd