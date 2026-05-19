May 20, 2026 12:23 AM हिंदी

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ gets it spinoff, sets 2026-2027 broadcast season release

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ gets it spinoff, sets 2026-2027 broadcast season release

Los Angeles, May 19 (IANS) The fan-favourite series ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is set to have its spinoff. The series will premiere during the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ creator Shonda Rhimes serves as co-creator and executive producer on the new series alongside Meg Marinis, who has been the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ showrunner since Season 20 in 2024, reports ‘Variety’.

As per the official logline, the currently untitled one-hour series is “an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center, the last chance for care before miles of nowhere”.

Ellen Pompeo, star and executive producer of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ also serves as executive producer on the spinoff, as does longtime Rhimes collaborator Betsy Beers. The spinoff is produced by 20th Television and Shondaland.

As per ‘Variety’, besides the team behind the scenes, it is not yet known what connection the new series will have to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and whether Pompeo’s Meredith Grey or other known characters will make appearances in the Texas medical center.

“I am incredibly excited to expand the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ universe”, Marinis said in a statement. “This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from ‘Grey’s’ for more than two decades, all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it”.

the new series will be the fourth spinoff of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. The famed medical drama, which recently concluded its 22nd season, has also given way to ‘Private Practice’ (six seasons from 2007 to 2013), ‘Station 19’ (seven seasons from 2018 to 2024) and ‘Grey’s Anatomy: B-Team’ (six episodes on ABC.com in 2018).

--IANS

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