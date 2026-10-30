October 30, 2026 9:31 PM हिंदी

India-Argentina ties destined to expand to new heights: Ambassador Caucino

India-Argentina ties destined to expand to new heights: Ambassador Caucino

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, on Friday stated that the link between two countries is destined to continue expanding to new heights.

"Currently India has become Argentina's sixth largest economic partner and this shows the deep complementarity of our economies," Caucino said during an event in Rajasthan's Neemrana.

On a panel shared with Uruguay Ambassador Alberto Guani, Peruvian Ambassador to Finland Ernesto Pinto Bazuco Rittler and former Chilean Ambassador to India Jorge Heine, Ambassador Caucino emphasised cooperation between India and South American nations is one example of how the world has become interdependent and how a country as India can find natural partners even in far away regions.

“Recently, foreign minister Dr Jaishankar said that India was facing challenging times in energy, food, fertilizers and finances, and it is in this sense that India is exploring and engaging reliable partners all around the world”, he explained.

“Argentina is contributing to India’s food security, having become India’s largest provider of edible oils and we are already cooperating in the key sector of Mining”, Caucino stated.

The envoy added that “Argentina and India are exploring to establish cooperation in energy too” and reminded Argentina’s huge reserves of gas in Vaca Muerta.

The Argentine Ambassador stated “this relationship has evolved fundamentally in the last seven or eight years since those shared values were accompanied by a convergence of our national interests”. This, he said, is fundamentally based on the grounds of strong economic complementarity.

The Argentine Ambassador said that since his appointment in 2024 he made more than 55 trips around India and has been able to witness India’s remarkable success in its economic expansion.

“India and Asia in general are natural partners to South American nations”, the Ambassador explained and reminded that to some extent “the 21st century is showing us great opportunities since huge countries of this part of the world are demanding our production”.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

Pranavi Urs picks up the pace as she eyes a chance at a top-10 finish in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Pranavi Urs picks up the pace as she eyes a chance at a top-10 finish

'Politically motivated': Rights body slams death sentence to Awami League leader by Bangladesh court (File image)

'Politically motivated': Rights body slams death sentence to Awami League leader by Bangladesh court

Liverpool face Arsenal, Man City host Brighton, Chelsea meet Man Utd in Matchweek 9 of Premier League 2026/27. Photo credit: IANS

Premier League: Liverpool face Arsenal, Man City host Brighton, Chelsea meet Man Utd in Matchweek 9

China's increasing presence in Africa's policing highlights convergence of organised crime, geopolitical influence

China's increasing presence in Africa's policing highlights convergence of organised crime, geopolitical influence

India-Argentina ties destined to expand to new heights: Ambassador Caucino

India-Argentina ties destined to expand to new heights: Ambassador Caucino

India Women and Uganda Women set up title clash after semifinal wins in the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 on Day Eight of the competition at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photo credit: CWKC

Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: India Women and Uganda Women set up title clash after semis wins

Mohammedan SC start against Shillong Lajong, debutants Samaleswari take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 in Kalyani/Kozhikode on Saturday. Photo credit: IFL

IFL 2026/27: Mohammedan SC start against Shillong Lajong, debutants Samaleswari take on Gokulam Kerala

‘Crown prince treats J&K as an estate’: Aga Syed Ruhullah blasts Abdullah family (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

‘Crown prince treats J&K as an estate’: Aga Ruhullah blasts Abdullah family

ONDC ‘DigiDukaan’ to empower kirana retailers via digital procurement, supply chain efficiency: Goyal

ONDC ‘DigiDukaan’ to empower kirana retailers via digital procurement, supply chain efficiency: Goyal

Reliance Industries Q2 profit jumps 22 pc on strong O2C, Jio performance

Reliance Industries Q2 profit jumps 22 pc on strong O2C, Jio performance