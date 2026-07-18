'India are yet to settle as a unit, giving England a slight edge': Kapil Dev on Lord’s decider

Greater Noida, July 18 (IANS) Former India captain Kapil Dev believes England hold a slight edge over India heading into the series-deciding third ODI at Lord's on Sunday, saying the hosts enjoy the advantage of familiar conditions while India's biggest challenge has been finding the right team rhythm

With the three-match series level at 1-1, the iconic Lord's will host a winner-takes-all contest after India claimed the opening ODI at Edgbaston before England bounced back with a four-wicket victory in Cardiff, powered by Joe Root's unbeaten 99.

Speaking to IANS, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain described the series decider as an evenly balanced contest but gave England a slight edge because of home conditions. He also felt India's inability to gel as a settled unit has been the main reason behind their T20I series defeat and the ODI series remaining undecided until the final match.

"I think both teams are 50-50 at the moment. Since England are playing at home, you can say they have a slight edge, maybe 51 percent," Kapil told IANS.

"Looking at the way our team has performed in the T20Is and so far in the ODI series, I don't think the team has gelled completely yet. If this Indian side starts clicking as a unit, I would even give them a 60 percent chance," he added.

India head into the decider with positives despite the defeat in Cardiff. Virat Kohli returned to form with a fluent 65, while Jasprit Bumrah remains the leader of the bowling attack. However, Rohit Sharma will be looking for a significant contribution after an inconsistent run with the bat.

England, meanwhile, will once again rely heavily on Root, who has continued his remarkable consistency in ODI cricket and will be aiming to guide the hosts to another home series triumph.

A victory at Lord's would also help India end a 22-year wait for an ODI win at the iconic venue and secure their eighth bilateral ODI series win over England since 2010.

Kapil also threw his support behind India head coach Gautam Gambhir amid discussions surrounding the team's recent performances, saying the decision on the former opener's future lies with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the selection committee.

"That is up to the cricket board and the selection committee to decide. I think he has done a fairly good job, and I wish him all the best," Kapil said.

--IANS

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