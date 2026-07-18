'He has entertained the nation immensely': Kapil Dev hails Rohit amid retirement speculation

Greater Noida, July 18 (IANS) Former India captain Kapil Dev paid glowing tribute to Rohit Sharma amid growing speculation over the opener's ODI future, saying the veteran batter has given Indian cricket unforgettable memories while wishing him well if he decides to retire.

When asked whether Sunday's third ODI against England at Lord's could be Rohit's final appearance in the format, Kapil said, "He has entertained the nation immensely, something very few players have achieved. He is one of those outstanding cricketers who has given us so much. If he is retiring, I wish him all the very best," Dev told IANS.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acted quickly to dismiss the rumors. Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that there have been no discussions about Rohit's future in ODIs and confirmed that the former captain is still central to India’s plans.

"Rohit Sharma remains a key player for India. There has been no discussion at all about Lord's being his last ODI. The entire team is focused on the important match ahead, and there's no need to pay attention to such speculation," Saikia told IANS on Friday.

Speculation increased after reports suggested that Sunday’s ODI at Lord's could be Rohit's last appearance in the format. Sources indicated that the veteran opener might not be included in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The rumors gained traction following Rohit's poor performance in the first two ODIs of the ongoing series against England.

Rohit had already stepped back from two formats in recent years. He retired from T20 Internationals after leading India to the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup title. He then ended his Test career on May 7, 2025, before India's tour of England. Shubman Gill took over as ODI captain, leaving Rohit with the 50-over format as his only option in international cricket.

Despite the rumors, Rohit's record is one of the best in ODI history. In 286 matches, he has scored 11,731 runs, making him one of India’s greatest white-ball openers. As captain, he led India in 56 ODIs, taking the team to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup with his bold style before winning the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in the UAE.

--IANS

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