Mumbai ED files charge sheet against ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat, 5 others; Rs 36 crore assets seized

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) The ED filed a charge sheet against self-proclaimed ‘godman’ Ashokkumar Eknath Kharat @Captain @ Bondhu Baba, his wife and four others for money-laundering linked to an extortion racket run under the guise of spiritual practices, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mumbai Zonal Office, filed the charge sheet against Kharat, his wife Kalpana Kharat and other accused before the Special Court (PMLA), Mumbai.

Assets worth Rs 36.90 crore have been attached, seized or frozen in the case till date in the case, the statement said.

Earlier, the ED had also arrested Kharat on May 19 under Section 19 of the PMLA for the offence of money-laundering, and he continues to be in judicial custody.

On July 15, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 19.20 crore under Section 5 of the PMLA, 2002, held in the names of the accused and his family members, it said.

This was in addition to assets worth Rs 17.70 crore seized/frozen during searches conducted under Section 17 of the PMLA at multiple premises, bank lockers and vehicles linked to the accused and his associates during April and May 2026, said the ED.

The ED had initiated an investigation against Kharat based on multiple FIRs registered by Sarkar Wada, Shirdi, Sinnar and Rahata Police Stations.

Investigation revealed that Kharat exploited the religious faith of devotees and dishonestly induced them to part with money and properties under the pretext of performing "Avatar Poojas", curing illnesses, averting misfortune and ensuring business prosperity, thereby generating Proceeds of Crime through extortion, cheating and criminal intimidation, the ED said.

Investigation also revealed that Kharat falsely projected himself as possessing divine powers and as an incarnation of Lord Shiva to deceive devotees, the ED said.

He laundered the Proceeds of Crime through two cooperative credit societies by fraudulently operating over multiple accounts in connivance with an employee and through multiple benami accounts for large cash deposits and subsequent withdrawals, including maturity proceeds, the ED said.

The laundered funds were retained with trusted associates or invested in immovable properties across Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Pune and Mumbai in the names of his family members, the ED said.

--IANS

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