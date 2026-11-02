November 02, 2026 1:35 PM हिंदी

India, Vietnam pledge to deepen defence cooperation

India, Vietnam pledge to deepen defence cooperation

Hanoi, Nov 2 (IANS) India and Vietnam on Monday reviewed the status of ongoing defence cooperation and agreed to further strengthen activities in this field.

The discussions took place between National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang on Monday.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam stated, "National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval met today with General Phan Văn Giang, Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam. Both sides reviewed the status of ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to continue further strengthening activities in this field."

NSA Doval arrived in Hanoi on Sunday on an official visit during which he will meet the Vietnamese leadership in line with the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

India and Vietnam elevated bilateral relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese President To Lam's State visit to India in May.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam stated, "Welcome to Vietnam! National Security Advisor (NSA) of India Shri Ajit Doval, KC landed in Hanoi on an official visit. NSA, during the visit, will interact with the Vietnamese leadership in line with the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

On October 27, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with Vietnamese MP Mai Dung Thai Quynh and members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, where the two sides discussed enhancing parliamentary engagement, fostering institutional collaboration, and exploring new avenues of cooperation in trade, industry, information technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Birla expressed confidence that these exchanges will further enrich parliamentary partnership and add new vigour to the enduring friendship between India and Vietnam. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP MP Dilip Saikia were also present during the meeting.

"We exchanged views on enhancing parliamentary engagement, fostering institutional collaboration and exploring new avenues of cooperation in trade, industry, information technology and AI, with a focus on ensuring that technological advancements serve humanity and promote public welfare. I am confident that these exchanges will further enrich our parliamentary partnership and add new vigour to the enduring friendship between our two nations," Birla said on X.

In September, India and Vietnam held discussions on strengthening the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and defence industrial cooperation.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lt Gen Nguyen Truong Thang on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

--IANS

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