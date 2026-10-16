India and Vietnam review cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber security at fourth Security Dialogue

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) India and Vietnam on Friday reviewed their cooperation across key areas, including economic security, maritime engagements, counter-terrorism, emerging technologies and cyber security, as the two countries held the fourth edition of their Security Dialogue in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The dialogue was co-chaired by India’s Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Pavan Kapoor and Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung.

“Both sides undertook a comprehensive review covering, inter alia, economic security, maritime engagements, counter-terrorism, emerging technologies and cyber security. They also exchanged views on the regional and global security environment and reaffirmed closer collaboration on issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said in a statement.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung in New Delhi and discussed deepening defence and security cooperation.

“Met Prime Minister Lee Minh Hung of Vietnam on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. We had productive discussions on: Deepening defence and security cooperation, including the proposed 2+2 mechanism. Expanding cooperation in energy, rare earths and space. Working towards USD 25 billion bilateral trade by 2030 and greater two-way investment. Strengthening our deep cultural and civilisational linkages. Vietnam will always remain a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR vision,” PM Modi had posted on X.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further the India-Vietnam partnership. PMs Modi and Hung also discussed various regional and global issues of mutual importance, according to a statement released by the MEA.

“The meeting provided an opportunity for both leaders to review the progress made in bilateral ties, which were elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the State Visit of H.E. Mr To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to India in May 2026,” it said.

“India and Vietnam share a time-tested friendship rooted in shared civilizational heritage, mutual trust and understanding. Vietnam is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy and an important partner in India’s broader engagement with Southeast Asia,” the MEA mentioned in a statement.

--IANS

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