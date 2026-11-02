India and UAE discuss ways to strengthen investment ties, cultural exchanges

Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance and Managing Director and Group CEO of L’IMAD Holding Company, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, on Monday, holding discussions on prospects of scaling up economic engagement with a view to enhance investment flows and building long-term commercial partnerships that benefits both nations.

Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Aseem Mahajan, India's Ambassador to UAE Deepak Mittal and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with HE Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Finance and CEO, L'imad. They exchanged views on avenues for enhanced cooperation and explored potential areas to strengthen investment ties," the Indian Embassy in the UAE stated on X.

According to the MEA, Misri also met Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, and discussed fresh avenues for cooperation in cultural and creative exchanges, including 'House of India', as well as tourism.

During his two-day visit, Misri held a meeting with UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation and Special Envoy for India, Reem Al Hashimy, where they reviewed the strategic bilateral partnership across various sectors and discussed new avenues of cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met UAE Minister of State and Special Envoy to India, HE Reem Al Hashimy. They reviewed the entire gamut of India-UAE bilateral relations and discussed ways to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and global issues of mutual interest," the Indian Embassy in the UAE posted on X.

The Foreign Secretary was on a two-day official visit to the UAE that took place in the context of the regular, high-level engagement that characterises India-UAE relations and provided an occasion to take stock of the progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"The visit underscored the mutual trust and strategic convergence that underpin India-UAE ties, and the shared resolve of both sides to impart further momentum to the partnership in the period ahead," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

--IANS

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