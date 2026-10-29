India and Tanzania hold Army Staff Talks, discuss strengthening defence cooperation

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) India and Tanzania held the inaugural Army-to-Army Staff Talks in New Delhi from October 27-29, with discussions held on strengthening defence cooperation through military education, training exchanges and capacity building.

During its stay to India, the Tanzanian delegation also visited the 505 Army Base Workshop, DPSU Bhawan and paid tribute to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

"The inaugural India-Tanzania Army-to-Army Staff Talks, held in New Delhi from 27 to 29 October 2026, focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation through military education, training exchanges and capacity building. The Tanzanian delegation visited 505 Army Base Workshop and DPSU Bhawan, gaining insights into India's military maintenance capabilities and indigenous defence manufacturing," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

"The delegation also paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. The engagement reinforced mutual trust and the shared commitment towards deeper military cooperation," it added.

Earlier this year, India and Tanzania held the fourth edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting in Zanzibar, discussing cooperation in military training, maritime security, and defence industry collaboration.

Defence Ministry's Joint Secretary, International Cooperation, Amitabh Prasad, co-chaired the meet held in Tanzania's Zanzibar from February 2-3. During the meeting, the officials of the two nations spoke about enhancing cooperation in various sectors like cyber and artificial intelligence (AI).

"Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Shri Amitabh Prasad co-chaired fourth edition of Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India-Tanzania held in Zanzibar from 02-03 February 2026. The two sides discussed cooperation in military training, maritime security, defence industry collaboration and also explored new areas like counter terrorism, Peacekeeping training and training in niche areas of EW, Cyber, AI to further expand bilateral defence cooperation," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations had posted on X then.

India and Tanzania have traditionally shared close, friendly and cooperative relations. In recent years, ties between India and Tanzania have evolved into a modern and pragmatic relationship with sound political understanding, diversified economic engagement, people-to-people contacts in education, healthcare, and development partnership in capacity-building training, concessional credit lines and grant projects. Ties between India and Tanzania were elevated to a strategic partnership during the State Visit of Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan to India in 2023.

--IANS

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