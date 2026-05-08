India and Singapore renew commitment to strengthen multilateral cooperation in countering terrorism

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Emphasising that confronting terrorism requires concerted action in a sustained and comprehensive manner, India and Singapore have renewed their commitment to strengthen multilateral cooperation in the field of countering terrorism, including in the UN, ASEAN, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other multilateral platforms.

As strategic partners, India and Singapore underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism during the 5th Meeting of India-Singapore Joint Working Group (JWG) on Combating Terrorism and Transnational Crime held in New Delhi on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated via a joint press statement on Friday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs of India and Ngiam Shih Chun, Deputy Secretary (Policy) in the Ministry of Home Affairs of Singapore.

"The JWG unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and reaffirmed the principle of zero tolerance towards terrorism. The JWG condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025 and the terror incident near Red Fort, New Delhi on November 10, 2025 and stressed that those responsible for terrorism should be held accountable," read the joint press statement.

"The JWG discussed cooperation in combating terrorists and terror groups listed by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee. The JWG also agreed on the need to further strengthen information sharing to enhance timeliness and effectiveness of responses to cross-border threats," it added.

According to the MEA, at the meeting, the JWG discussed a wide range of traditional and emerging threats and challenges, including terrorist recruitment, cross-border movement of terrorists, radicalisation, abuse of technology for terrorist purposes, and financing of terrorism. They also exchanged views on regional and global terrorism threat assessments, cybercrimes, drug trafficking and the nexus between transnational organised crime and terrorism, and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in dealing with these challenges.

"They also agreed on further cooperation and collaboration, particularly in the sphere of sharing of information and best practices, law enforcement, and capacity building to counter terrorism and transnational crimes," the joint press statement mentioned.

While in New Delhi, the Singapore delegation also visited India's Anti-Scam Centre.

"Emphasising the importance of international cooperation in dealing with transnational scams, both sides looked forward to strengthening cooperation through information exchanges, capacity building and the sharing of best practices. The JWG will hold the next meeting on Combating Terrorism and Transnational Crime in Singapore on a mutually convenient date," it detailed.

--IANS

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