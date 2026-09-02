India and Seychelles work on strengthening parliamentary exchanges

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday met Seychelles' National Assembly Speaker Azarel Ernesta and the visiting parliamentary delegation, holding discussions on deepening parliamentary exchanges and cooperation in capacity building, digital parliament, Artificial Intelligence (AI), technology, infrastructure, renewable energy and healthcare.

Birla expressed confidence that the continuous parliamentary engagement between India and Seychelles will give fresh momentum to the bilateral partnership and further strengthen close ties.

"It was a pleasure to welcome H.E. Ms. Azarel Ernesta, Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles, and the distinguished Parliamentary Delegation to the Parliament of India. Our discussions reaffirmed the enduring India-Seychelles friendship, rooted in shared democratic values, deepening parliamentary exchanges and cooperation in capacity building, Digital Parliament, AI and technology, healthcare, infrastructure and renewable energy," Om Birla mentioned in a post on X after the meeting.

"As we celebrate 50 years of Seychelles’ Independence and 50 years of diplomatic relations, we reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthening the voice of the Global South. Seychelles remains an important partner in advancing India’s Vision MAHASAGAR in the Indian Ocean region. I am confident that sustained parliamentary engagement will give fresh momentum to our partnership and further strengthen our close and enduring ties," he added.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles at the invitation of President Patrick Herminie. PM Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015 while President Herminie undertook a State Visit to India in February this year.

During his visit, PM Modi held talks with President Herminie, attended the golden jubilee celebrations of Seychelles National Day as the Guest of Honour and paid tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Peace Park in Victoria. PM Modi also offered prayers at the Arulmigu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple in Victoria.

PM Modi was conferred the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', Seychelles' highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development. The award acknowledges PM Modi's long-standing push for sustainable growth and his green vision.

India’s engagement with Seychelles is characterised by historical contacts and our longstanding support to Seychelles for its security and development, according to the Indian High Commission in Seychelles statement. India and Seychelles share close friendship, understanding and cooperation.

--IANS

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