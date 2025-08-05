India and Philippines friends by choice, partners by destiny: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Lauding ties between India and the Philippines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the two nations are "friends by choice and partners by destiny." He emphasised that while the diplomatic ties might be new, the cultural bond between the two nations exists from the ancient times and termed the Philippines' Ramayana Maharadia Lawana as a "living proof" of the centuries-old cultural ties.

While making a joint press statement with the Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday following their bilateral discussions, PM Modi extended a warm welcome to the visiting leader and noted that the two nations are celebrating 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025.

"India and the Philippines are friends by choice and partners by destiny. From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, we are united by shared values. Ours is not just a friendship of the past, it is a promise for the future," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to the Philippines President and his government for strongly condemning the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others. He welcomed Manila's decision to give a visa-free entry to Indian tourists.

"We express gratitude to the Philippines Government and the President for strongly condemning Pahalgam attack and standing with us in our fight against terrorism. The agreements signed today on mutual legal assistance and the transfer of sentenced persons will further strengthen our security partnership. We welcome Philippines decision to give visa-free entry to the Indian tourists. India has also decided to give free e-visa facility to tourists from the Philippines. This year, we will work to start direct flights between Delhi and Manila," stated PM Modi.

Extending India's support to the Philippines for its chairmanship of ASEAN that is set to begin next year, PM Modi expressed India's commitment to peace, security, prosperity, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The Philippines is an important partner in our Act East Policy and Mahasagar Vision. We are committed to peace, security, prosperity, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region. India strongly supports freedom of navigation in accordance with international law," he said.

Prime Minister Modi mentioned that the growing defence ties between India and Philippines are a "symbol of deep mutual trust." He announced India's decision to increase the number of Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) in the Philippines.

"Our companies are actively working in every sector — information and digital technology, health, automobiles, infrastructure, and minerals. In the field of science and technology, from virology to AI and additive manufacturing (ADQ), joint research is ongoing. The Science and Technology Cooperation Plan finalised today will further accelerate this...I am pleased to say that under the Development Partnership, we will increase the number of Quick Impact Projects in the Philippines and will cooperate on developing sovereign data cloud infrastructure in Philippines."

He announced that India and the Philippines will also cooperate in the space sector. "Our partnership on Earth is already strong and we have also begun preparations for space sector. In this regard, an agreement has also been signed today. Our growing defense ties are a symbol of deep mutual trust. As maritime nations, maritime cooperation between our two countries is both natural and necessary."

PM Modi said that India and Philippines have decided to work towards a Bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement. He mentioned that during their meeting, both leaders also discussed other areas of mutual cooperation, regional issues and international situations.

"Dialogues at every level and cooperation in every sector have been the identity of our relations for a long time now. Today, the President and I held a detailed discussion on mutual cooperation, regional issues and international situations. This is a matter of joy that today we have decided to elevate our relations to strategic partnership. To convey the potential of this partnership into results, an extensive action plan has been formed. Our bilateral trade is increasing continuously and has crossed the figure of three billion dollars. To further strengthen this, it will be our priority to complete the review of India-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement at the earliest. We have also decided to work towards Bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement," said PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

