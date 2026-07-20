India and Moldova agree to strengthen cooperation in trade, investments and supply chains

Chisinau, July 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday that India and Moldova have agreed to increase cooperation in trade, investments, supply chains, and will also work on improving connectivity.

Addressing a joint press meet with Moldova President Maia Sandu following their talks Presidential Palace in Chisinau on Monday, President Murmu expressed gratitude to her Moldovan counterpart for the warm welcome extended to her. President Murmu stated that she and Sandu discussed bilateral partnership and agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas important for the progress, prosperity and well-being of people.

"This is the first State Visit by an Indian President to Moldova, marking a historic milestone in our bilateral relations and reflecting the growing friendship and mutual trust between our two countries. India and Moldova have shared warm and friendly relations for over three decades. Despite being geographically distant, our partnership has continued to grow, guided by our shared commitment to peace, development and international cooperation," said President Murmu.

"President Sandu and I discussed the entire spectrum of our bilateral partnership, reviewed the progress made in recent years and agreed to further deepen cooperation in areas important for the progress, prosperity and well-being of our people. Economic cooperation is an important pillar of our partnership. We agreed to increase cooperation in trade, investments, strengthen supply chains, and improve connectivity...We agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including agriculture, logistics and infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence and innovation."

Terming education and capacity building as "strong pillars" of India-Moldova ties, President Murmu said that she and President Sandu also discussed educational exchanges and institutional partnerships in higher education.

"We are pleased to double ITEC training slots for Moldovan professionals, including specialised courses in AI and emerging technologies. Moldovan diplomats are also invited to participate in specialised AI and cyber diplomacy courses at India’s Foreign Service Institute. Cooperation between India and Moldova under the International Solar Alliance is progressing, and I hope Moldova will also join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuels Alliance."

Reiterating India's stance to resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, President Murmu mentioned, "President Sandu and I also exchanged views on regional and global developments. We reaffirmed our shared commitment to peace, dialogue, and respect for international law. We agreed to continue working together to address common global challenges and contribute to building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous world order. India has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes and tensions. We have always stood for peace."

--IANS

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