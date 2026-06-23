India and Kenya discuss strengthening climate action cooperation

Nairobi, June 23 (IANS) The High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, on Tuesday held a meeting with the country's Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry discussing strengthening of cooperation in the field of climate action.

“High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika called on the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Hon. Deborah Mlongo Barasa,” the High Commission of India in Nairobi wrote on X.

“The discussions focused on strengthening India-Kenya cooperation in climate action, forestry and environmental conservation, including synergies between Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (Plant in the Name of your Mother) initiative and H.E. President Williams Ruto’s 15 Billion Trees Campaign,” the Embassy added.

The two sides also explored joint environmental activities and partnerships between forestry and environmental institutions of both countries.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Kenya will continue to strengthen their longstanding partnership, anchored in the aspirations of the Global South, following his meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto.

The two leaders interacted on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, where India was invited as a partner country.

PM Modi described the meeting as “glad to have met President William Ruto of Kenya,” and emphasised that both nations remain committed to working together for the well-being of their people.

India and Kenya share deep historical and cultural ties, with relations dating back to the pre-independence era. The Indian diaspora in Kenya, numbering over 80,000, has played a significant role in shaping bilateral relations.

Over the years, the two countries have collaborated in areas such as trade, agriculture, education, defence, and healthcare.

Kenya is one of India’s key partners in Africa, with bilateral trade crossing USD 3 billion annually. India exports pharmaceuticals, machinery, and automobiles to Kenya, while importing tea, coffee, and leather products.

–IANS

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