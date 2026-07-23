India and Japan's 'unmistakable' warning against coercive behaviour in Asia-Pacific geopolitics

Tokyo/New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The outcomes of the India-Japan annual summit demonstrate that the ties between two nations have moved beyond traditional economic cooperation and towards a comprehensive strategic partnership. The summit was not only an expansion of bilateral ties but an important geopolitical development that reinforces regional stability, democratic partnerships, and issued a warning against coercive behaviour in Asia-Pacific geopolitics, a report has detailed.

During the 16th Annual India-Japan Summit at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on July 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi discussed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Both leaders also spoke about regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements spanning economic security, clean energy, critical technologies and research and development.

"Amid rising geopolitical uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific, the India–Japan bilateral breakthrough sends a clear signal to China that unilateral attempts to alter the regional status quo will face coordinated resistance. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s unequivocal remarks on the deteriorating security situation in the East and South China Sea marked one of the summit's most significant strategic outcomes," Pema Gyalpo wrote in Japan Forward.

"Alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she expressed serious concern about China's increasingly assertive actions, including the growing militarisation of disputed maritime features and unilateral attempts to alter the status quo by force or coercion," Gyalpo added.

PM Modi and Takaichi expressed opposition to any actions threatening freedom of navigation and overflight and reaffirmed that all maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully as per the international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and agreed to strengthen cooperation on maritime security, intelligence sharing and defence technology. The stance of two leaders conveys a strong diplomatic message against coercive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific, the report in Japan Forward mentioned.

Apart from security, the India-Japan annual summit introduced a new dimension of economic security. Both nations expressed "grave concerns" about economic coercion, supply-chain disruptions and export restrictions on critical minerals. The decision of India and Japan to strengthen cooperation in critical minerals, semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy resilience and trusted supply chains demonstrates a deliberate strategy to reduce reliance on China and create resilient regional value chains.

"The alignment of Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision with India's Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions initiative, together with enhanced cooperation through the Quad and stronger defence engagements, points to the emergence of a more balanced strategic architecture in the Indo-Pacific," wrote Gyalpo.

"The summit therefore represents not merely an expansion of bilateral ties but an important geopolitical development that reinforces regional stability, strengthens democratic partnerships, and sends an unmistakable warning against coercive behavior in Asia-Pacific geopolitics," the analyst added.

--IANS

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