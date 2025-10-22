October 22, 2025 5:27 PM हिंदी

India and Japan underscore shared resolve to uphold maritime order in Indo-Pacific

India and Japan underscore shared resolve to uphold maritime order in Indo-Pacific

Tokyo, Oct 22 (IANS) In a significant demonstration of growing maritime cooperation between India and Japan, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri, an indigenously built Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate, participated in the sea phase of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25).

The crucial maritime exercise conducted between October 16-18, was followed by a port call at Yokosuka for the Harbour Phase on October 21.

During the Sea Phase, INS Sahyadri operated alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) ships Asahi, Oumi, and submarine Jinryu, engaging in a series of complex maritime drills.

The exercise featured advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) maneuvers, missile defence simulations, underway replenishment, and flying operations, reflecting a high degree of coordination and interoperability between the two navies.

On Tuesday, R Madhu Sudan, Charge d' Affaires and Rear Admiral Yamaguchi Nobohisa, JMSDF's Chief of Staff, Yokosuka District received INS Sahyadri in a solemn ceremony at Yokosuka.

The joint exercise is a key manifestation of the ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ established between India and Japan in 2014, aimed at ensuring peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both nations continue to emphasise collaborative maritime engagements as a cornerstone of their strategic vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

During the Harbour Phase at Yokosuka, crews from INS Sahyadri and JMSDF units will engage in a range of professional and cultural exchanges, including cross-deck visits, joint operational planning, and a combined Yoga session to strengthen camaraderie.

The visit is part of INS Sahyadri’s ongoing Long Range Deployment across the Indo-Pacific, highlighting India’s active naval outreach and operational readiness.

Commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri embodies India’s indigenous defence capabilities under the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India).

The multi-role stealth frigate has participated in numerous international maritime operations and exercises, reinforcing India’s commitment to regional security cooperation.

The continued synergy between the Indian Navy and JMSDF underscores a shared resolve to uphold maritime order, freedom of navigation, and stability across critical sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific.

--IANS

sas/as

LATEST NEWS

Matt Renshaw away ‘as much as possible’ from the Ashes selection headache ahead of the second ODI against India in Adelaide on Thursday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au

Matt Renshaw away ‘as much as possible’ from the Ashes selection headache

Shraddha Arya hits back at hater who trolled her for not revealing her babies’ faces

Shraddha Arya hits back at hater who trolled her for not revealing her babies’ faces

Bipasha Basu shares an adorable video of daughter Devi celebrating Diwali

Bipasha Basu shares an adorable video of daughter Devi celebrating Diwali

Michael J Fox calls Parkinson's disease, a ‘bully’

Michael J Fox calls Parkinson's disease, a ‘bully’

Jesse Plemons says he ‘got lucky’ on meeting wife Kirsten Dunst

Jesse Plemons says he ‘got lucky’ on meeting wife Kirsten Dunst

Afghanistan reminds rogue Pakistan about ceasefire agreement terms

Afghanistan reminds rogue Pakistan about ceasefire agreement terms

India’s AI journey defined by transformation at the grassroots: Prof Ajay Kumar Sood

India’s AI journey defined by transformation at the grassroots: Prof Ajay Kumar Sood

Big series for their future in white-ball cricket: Monty Panesar on Rohit and Kohli’s poor show in Perth in the first ODI. Photo credit: IANS

Big series for their future in white-ball cricket: Monty Panesar on Rohit and Kohli’s poor show in Perth

Chinese firms in African countries face problems amid rising unrest

Chinese firms in African countries face problems amid rising unrest: Report

Vilnius airport shut after cigarette-smuggling balloons enter Lithuania's airspace

Vilnius airport shut after cigarette-smuggling balloons enter Lithuania's airspace