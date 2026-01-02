Sikandar Raza to lead 15-man Zimbabwe squad in Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Harare, Jan 2 (IANS) Zimbabwe Cricket on Friday announced a 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza will captain the side, continuing his leadership role as Zimbabwe look to make a strong impression on the global stage.

Continuity is a defining feature of the selection, with fit-again fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani the only addition to the squad that competed in the T20I triangular series in Pakistan in November, which also featured Sri Lanka. Muzarabani will spearhead the pace attack alongside left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava, with Bradley Evans and Tinotenda Maposa providing depth and flexibility to Zimbabwe’s seam-bowling options.

The spin department leans on experience and control, with veteran Graeme Cremer earning a recall to partner Wellington Masakadza. Zimbabwe’s batting line-up blends youthful promise with proven experience.

Young batters Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani will be eager to make a lasting impression on cricket’s biggest stage, while wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor brings a wealth of experience and composure to the top order.

All-rounder Ryan Burl adds balance with his power-hitting and leg-spin, while Tashinga Musekiwa, Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga, and Dion Myers complete a versatile and well-rounded squad.

Zimbabwe has been drawn in Group B, where they will face Australia, Ireland, Oman, and co-hosts Sri Lanka, as the top two teams from the group will advance to the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

Zimbabwe will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 9, before a high-profile encounter against Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 13.

The team will then travel to Kandy to face Ireland at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 17, before returning to Colombo to conclude their group fixtures against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 19.

Zimbabwe squad:

Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.

--IANS

hs/bsk/